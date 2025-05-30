WestJet Launches New Non-Stop Service from Halifax to Amsterdam

Prepare to cycle and canal-hop like a local. Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is delighted to celebrate the launch of WestJet’s new non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. The first flight departs today, May 29, marking the beginning of a six-times-weekly seasonal route that will operate through October 26.

With its dynamic cultural scene, rich history, and strategic location, Amsterdam is set to become a popular destination on Halifax Stanfield’s route map. Whether travelling for business, leisure, or to visit friends and family, passengers can now enjoy convenient access to one of Europe’s most vibrant and connected cities.

Expanded air access is crucial for growing the visitor economy and supporting local businesses and communities. These flights promote increased inbound tourism, inviting European visitors to Nova Scotia and the wider Atlantic region. With breathtaking coastlines, world-renowned seafood, and warm hospitality, the Atlantic region provides a unique experience for international guests.

The introduction of this new service is part of WestJet’s most extensive transatlantic schedule from Halifax Stanfield to date, providing non-stop service to six European cities during the 2025 summer season. In addition to Amsterdam, WestJet will also operate flights to:

Barcelona, Spain – 4x weekly from June 27 to September 29

Dublin, Ireland – 4x weekly from May 20 to October 12

Edinburgh, Scotland – 3x weekly from May 15 to October 13

London Gatwick, UK – 3x weekly from April 28 to October 25

Paris, France – 4x weekly from May 16 to October 24

As travellers on both sides of the Atlantic look ahead to summer adventures, Halifax Stanfield is ready to connect them with more destinations than ever before.

Quotes:

“This new connection to Amsterdam enhances our international reach, supports business and tourism growth, and offers Atlantic Canadians greater opportunities to explore the world. As we expand our European network with a record number of seats available this year, we’re proud to strengthen Halifax Stanfield’s position as a key Canadian gateway. Thank you to WestJet for its investment in our region and commitment to improving connectivity for our communities.”

— Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA

"We are thrilled to be in Halifax today, celebrating the inaugural flight between Halifax Stanfield and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Halifax is a vital part of our network, and we’re dedicated to serving this community and strengthening our partnerships across the region. WestJet’s summer schedule underscores that commitment, offering more direct access to Europe than ever before, reinforcing our promise to unlocking convenient and affordable transatlantic connectivity for guests on both sides of the Atlantic."

— Christina Iversen, Head of External Affairs, WestJet

“This new direct flight is an exciting opportunity for both Nova Scotia and Amsterdam. It links our vibrant province directly to one of Europe’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities, opening the door to new possibilities for tourism, business and cultural exchange.”

— Hon. David Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

“Halifax is proud to be a gateway to the world, and WestJet’s new direct service to Amsterdam is a welcome addition to our growing global connections. This route strengthens our ties with Europe, creates new opportunities for tourism and trade, and invites more visitors to experience the incredible energy and hospitality of our region. Congratulations to WestJet and Halifax Stanfield on another milestone that helps our city and province thrive on the international stage.”

— Andy Fillmore, Mayor of Halifax