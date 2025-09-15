Spirit Airlines Ends Miami Route at Atlantic City Airport Amid Financial Troubles

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines is eliminating its route from Atlantic City International Airport to Miami less than two months after it launched, officials with the South Jersey Transportation Authority said.

The seasonal route, which started Aug. 13, is slated to end Oct. 6, officials said. It operates Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We remain committed to serving Atlantic City, and our October capacity at ACY is up year-over-year because we’ve increased frequencies on multiple routes,” said Thomas Fletcher, media relations manager for Spirit.

However, last week Spirit announced route cuts to several airports around the country due to ongoing bankruptcy issues.

New airline lets Atlantic City International Airport hedge bets vs. Spirit

The arrival of Allegiant Air at Atlantic City International Airport could help protect the airport if Spirit Airlines continues to reduce routes.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, the budget carrier’s parent company, recently said it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern over the next year — which is accounting-speak for running out of money.

Two weeks ago, Spirit said it filed for fresh bankruptcy protection months after emerging from a Chapter 11 reorganization.

The no-frills airline said it intends to conduct business as normal during the restructuring process, meaning passengers can continue to book trips and use their tickets, credits and loyalty points. The company said its employees and contractors would still be paid.

The elimination of the route comes at a time when travel into Atlantic City International is down 22.6% through July. This year, 489,952 passengers have used the airport, compared with 633,187 during the same period last year, according to SJTA data.

It also comes as a new airline, Allegiant, is set to begin operating out of the airport in December, with routes to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando/ Sanford, St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Punta Gorda, all in Florida.

