Greeley-Weld County Airport Secures Over $1.2 Million in Federal Grants for Infrastructure Improvements

The Greeley-Weld County Airport recently received more than $1.2 million in federal grants to offset costs of recent and upcoming improvements to the airport.

The funding will come through two Airport Improvement Program Grants and an Airport Infrastructure Grant through the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Weld County news release.

The Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority Board, which oversees administration of the airport, will receive:

• An $850,000 Airport Improvement Program Grant, slated to go toward design costs of the Echo and Bravo Taxiway complex.

• A $150,000 Airport Improvement Program Grant, to go toward costs associated with the recently completed ramp reconstruction project.

• A $282,000 Airport Infrastructure Grant, also slated to go toward costs associated with the ramp reconstruction project.

“Investments like these continue to position the airport as an economic driver in the region, with a focus on the communities we serve,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for the partnership of Weld County, the city of Greeley and our congressional delegation in helping advance these priorities.”

The funding will be used to continue construction on the Echo and Bravo Complex, a large-scale infrastructure project that began this spring. As part of the project, crews recently finished major ramp reconstruction that better accommodates parking needs for heavier aircraft and has improved traffic flow and safety, according to the release.

Phase one of the Echo and Bravo Taxiway Complex is slated to be finished by October, the release states.

“Given the improvements we’ve seen already, we’re excited about the future of this airport,” Commissioner and chair of the airport board Kevin Ross said. “These grants will be a great help toward our goals.”

The three grants come nearly a year after Weld County and the city of Greeley entered into an intergovernmental agreement in which each will contribute $5 million toward improving the airport, according to a Weld County release.

© 2025 the Greeley Tribune (Greeley, Colo.). Visit www.greeleytribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.