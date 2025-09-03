San Luis Obispo County Airports Receive Over $3 Million for Upgrades

Two San Luis Obispo County airports will receive more than $3 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements, Rep. Salud Carbajal announced in a news release.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will receive $2,725,597 to construct a new 315-foot taxiway to conform the airport with current standards while the Oceano Airport will receive $313,500 to reseal 2,325 feet of existing runway pavement “to extend its useful life,” the release said.

“SLO’s regional airports are critical for the Central Coast’s tourism sector, emergency response capabilities, pilot training and other vital activities,” Carbajal said in the release. “This federal funding will modernize key infrastructure at both SLO County and Oceano airports and ensure they remain safe, efficient and ready to serve our communities for years to come.”

The funding comes from the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s airport grant program, which provides federal grants for airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting and markings.

“These investments allow us to modernize facilities, extend the life of our runways and taxiways, and maintain safe, efficient operations for passengers and aviation partners,” SLO County director of airports Courtney M. Johnson said in the release. “With these improvements, our airports can keep pace with community needs while supporting long-term economic growth and connectivity across the Central Coast.”

According to the release, Carbajal has helped deliver more than $1 billion in funding from the Infrastructure Law to projects on the Central Coast as a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

