Federal Funding Accelerates Kokomo Airport Runway Project

The runways at Kokomo Municipal Airport are due for a refresh. Thanks to federal funding, it’ll happen sooner than expected.

A complete reconstruction of Runway 5/23 was planned to begin this summer with it being completed in phases over several years. Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will speed up that process.

The runway is scheduled to close Aug. 4 and reopen 72 days later.

Runway 14/32 will also see some periodic closures due to work at the intersection of the two runways. It’s expected to be closed Aug. 20 through Sept. 4 and also during stretches later in September and October.

The total cost of the project is $8.2 million.

Runways numbers tell pilots the direction a runway points in reference to magnetic north. The numbers denote degress with the final digit lopped off and rounded to the nearest tenth.

For example, Runway 14/32 means the runway is 140 degrees or 320 degrees magnetic, depending on the directional approach the airplane.

