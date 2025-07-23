Pittsburgh International Airport to Install Biothreat Detection System at New Terminal

Jul. 22—Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion terminal will have an extra layer of security when it opens this fall, capable of identifying harmful particles invisible to the naked eye.

Airport officials announced this week that they have signed a five-year agreement with BioFlyte, a biothreat surveillance company based in New Mexico, to debut its latest system, which uses a spectrometer to measure particles of bacteria, viruses, biotoxins and drugs like fentanyl.

The system can collect and identify particles within 10 minutes, allowing for timely emergency responses.

BioFlyte had been testing its technology at PIT's current terminal since September 2023 as part of the airport's xBridge innovation center, which partners with startups to test aviation-related technologies.

A story that appeared in 2023 in PIT's news publication, Blue Sky News, said one of BioFlyte's modules was embedded within the HVAC system of the airport, where it continuously surveyed the air that moved through the terminals. If it detected a potential threat, it sent automatic alerts to airport staff.

PIT will serve as a customer reference for BioFlyte and host demonstrations of the system as part of the agreement.

Airport Chief Operating Officer Travis McNichols said that PIT's deployment of the novel technology marked its latest contribution to Pittsburgh's reputation as an "innovation hub."

"This agreement underscores PIT's commitment to staying at the forefront of aviation security and innovation," Mr. McNichols said. "BioFlyte's success is a clear example of how xBridge helps turn promising innovation into real-world solutions."

BioFlyte CEO Todd Sickles credited xBridge with providing his company with an opportunity to test its system in a real-world setting.

"We look forward to the next phase of our partnership where PIT's technology leadership and operational familiarity with our solution will accelerate our market penetration and help us to provide other airports with enhanced biological and chemical threat detection capabilities," he said.

