American Airlines Adds New Winter Route to Vail from Charlotte

After announcing a new nonstop flight to Aspen, American Airlines is adding a new route to another popular ski resort town in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Service between Vail and Charlotte Douglas International Airport will start on Dec. 18 and will continue through Jan. 5, 2026. American is offering this winter route between Charlotte and Eagle County Regional Airport on an Airbus A319, which seats more than 120 passengers.

Tickets are available for purchase on aa.com.

Along with skiing, snowboarding, and trail hiking opportunities, Vail boasts a wealth of other attractions. It’s home to Vail Village, an area featuring cobblestone streets, shops, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Vail also has sites such as the Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame, the Nature Discovery Center, and Imagination Station, a museum with hands-on activities for children.

For the Vail airport, the new route is a significant milestone, said EGE Aviation Director David Reid. It will expand the airport’s reach to customers in the Southeast and overseas, according to a news release from the Vail Valley Partnership, a community development organization.

“With this new service, we are offering more convenience and options than ever before for our visitors and residents,” Reid said.

This is the second Colorado vacation destination announced this year from Charlotte. American also will begin service between CLT and Aspen/Pitkin County Airport on Dec. 18. Those routes will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will continue through March 2026. The flight to the ASE airport is a first for Charlotte Douglas, according to the airline. American Airlines Expands Service in Charlotte

The airline is also offering winter service from Charlotte to popular beach destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. This includes routes such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which launched last winter, and daily flights to Antigua, Punta Cana, and San Juan.

American launched nonstop service to Athens in June.

The airline offers thousands of daily flights to more than 350 destinations in over 60 countries. CLT is the second-largest hub for American, which accounts for about 90% of all flights out of the airport.

Charlotte Douglas is also the sixth busiest airport in the world for takeoffs and landings, according to preliminary rankings released in April by Airports Council International. The airport had 596,583 flights last year — an 11% increase from 2023, when it was ranked seventh internationally.

Charlotte’s airport has served 22.2 million passengers from January through May this year.

© 2025 The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.). Visit www.heraldonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.