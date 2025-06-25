New CEO Named for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will have a new chief executive officer this fall.

Paul Hoback Jr. has been named SRQ’s president and CEO to succeed Rick Piccolo, who will retire later in 2025 after running the airport for 30 years.

Hoback’s tentative start date is Oct. 19. He comes to SRQ after running the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s executive vice president and chief development officer.

“Leading Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is an incredible opportunity and I’m so excited to follow Rick’s amazing tenure and continue the legacy he has built over three decades,” Hoback said in a news release. “Thank you to Rick, the board and the community. I am truly honored to have been selected and I look forward to serving the region as we continue to grow SRQ together.”

According to a news release, Hoback’s accomplishments at the Pittsburgh airport include overseeing a “$1.7 billion new terminal program that created $2.5 billion in economic impact for Western Pennsylvania.”

Hoback also has handled regional projects such as “the Neighborhood 91 additive manufacturing campus, a world-leading airport microgrid and expansion of airport cargo facilities,” the release said.

SRQ has expanded recently, too, with Concourse A opening in January. The $110 million project, which exclusively services Allegiant flights encompasses 75,000 square feet.

Hoback has worked in aviation for 25 years, according to the news release.

Piccolo is set to retire at the end of November and will remain in an advisory role with the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority until June 30, 2026, to aid Hoback’s transition.

“We are extremely grateful to Rick Piccolo for his three decades of service to the airport, the community and industry, and his impact on SRQ cannot be overemphasized,” Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Chairman Jesse Biter said in a news release. “We wish him a long and enjoyable retirement.”

