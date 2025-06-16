Play Airlines Cancels North American Flights Amid Takeover

Jun. 13—Play Airlines, the low-cost Icelandic airline that is one of the only commercial carriers at New York Stewart International Airport, has canceled North American flights starting this fall amid a takeover that will see it cease operations on the continent.

The stoppage is part of a series of changes that two of Play's largest shareholders included in a plan to take over the airline, according to an announcement Play shared on June 9. The announcement says "all flights to North America (will) cease as of October," though no flights from New York appeared to be available after Sept. 1, according to Play's website.

Play is currently contacting all affected passengers with options to change their trip to a different date or receive a full refund, according to Laura Shubel, who works for a public relations firm representing the airline.

Play began service at Stewart Airport in 2022 and was the first airline to use the airport's then-new $37 million international arrivals and customs facility. Its flights connected travelers to European destinations via Iceland.

Stewart Airport's operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and local officials had hoped the Reykjavík-based carrier would help the airport stage a comeback after the departure of multiple airlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are disappointed by PLAY Airlines' decision to exit the U.S. market, which includes discontinuing service at New York Stewart International Airport," Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon said. "New York Stewart remains an attractive option with great potential for new and existing carriers to add or expand domestic and international service. The Port Authority is fully committed to growing air service at SWF and continues to actively engage with airline partners to pursue new opportunities and enhance regional connectivity."

Play's arrival was especially welcomed by travelers and Hudson Valley officials after the departure of another international budget airline, Norwegian Air. Norwegian, which flew passengers to western Europe, arrived at Stewart in 2017 and was the airport's first international carrier. In 2019, when Norwegian left Stewart, the airport saw 100,000 fewer passengers compared to the previous year.

Play began U.S. operations in Baltimore and Boston before offering flights from Newburgh. The company told the Times Union last summer that its purpose for coming to Stewart was to bring affordable European international travel to New York. It also liked Stewart's location as a hub for travelers in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and surrounding states looking for convenient flights, short wait times and low parking costs, Play CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson told the Times Union in an email in August.

"Operations from (Stewart) support Play's hub-and-spoke business model," Ólafsson wrote. "The airline brings travelers across the area and from its other U.S. routes to Iceland to embark on connecting flights to over 40 destinations, which enables the airline to keep costs low and make travel more accessible."

Ólafsson is one of the leaders of the group proposing to take over Play and stop North American services, according to the June 9 announcement.

