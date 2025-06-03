Southern Illinois Airport Celebrates 75th Anniversary and Honors Longest-Serving Manager

MURPHYSBORO — Seventy-five years after its start as Murdale Airport on June 1, 1950, Southern Illinois Airport stands as the fifth-busiest airport in the state.

The airport celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday, aligning that celebration with the dedication of the airport terminal building to longtime airport manager Gary Shafer.

Shafer first began work at the airport in 1979 and became its manager in 1982. He served in that position until his retirement effective March 31, and is believed to be the longest-serving airport manager in the state’s history, if not the nation.

In his honor, the terminal has been renamed to The Shafer Building, and a plaque will be installed outside the building in the near future.

“There are so many people here who I’ve worked with over the years, and I appreciate each one of you and the contributions you’ve made to the airport,” Shafer said. “We’re really here to celebrate the airport, and so many of you had a critical role in that.”

Alyssa Connell is the new airport manager effective April 1, and just the third in the airport’s 75-year history. She is a third-generation aviator and has worked at Southern Illinois Airport in various leadership roles since 2014.

Steve Burroughs is the chairman of the Southern Illinois Airport Authority board of commissioners. He praised Shafer’s immense role in shaping the airport over a majority of its 75-year history.

“It would be difficult to note all the accomplishments we’ve seen over the years during Gary’s tenure,” Burroughs said. “He was the one common thread that kept those ideas, plans and projects on track moving forward.”

Burroughs highlighted improvements to the airport over the years, including recent projects such as the relocation of the airport’s access roads, completion of multiple hangars and the new terminal building.

“The more recent developments represent contributions by federal, state and local units of government, as well as other public and private sector partnerships, that approximate $30 million in investment,” Burroughs said.

Today, the airport’s tenant count stands at 20, and its economic impact is estimated to be just over $122 million annually.

“The airport and its tenants now employ more than 350 people, with the potential to add many more given the recent and planned growth of their facilities,” Burroughs said. “I think you’ll all agree with me, we’ve come a long way in 75 years.”

Additionally, the SIU aviation program is celebrating 65 years, joining Southern Illinois Airport in 1960. They represent the largest single tenancy on the airfield.

In 2012, the SIU Transportation Education Center was built, providing space for the university’s renowned aviation program.

“That was a great improvement to our program,” Jeff Hayes, assistant chief flight instructor at SIU, said. “We have room for ATC (air traffic control) sims and our aircraft sims.”

The Flying Salukis, the university’s flight team, has won nine national championships in its history, and have finished top-five in the nation 16 years in a row.

“Any sports program would love to be in the top three year-in, year-out,” Hayes said.

