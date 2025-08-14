Signature Aviation Celebrates Modernized Private Terminal in Winston-Salem

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, is celebrating the opening of a renovated facility at Smith Reynolds Airport (INT) in Winston-Salem, N.C. The state-of-the-art facility was dedicated with a grand opening event this week, showcasing Signature’s elevated experience for guests and celebration of the area’s proud aviation heritage.



The updated Signature INT is located within the new terminal at Smith Reynolds Airport and was designed with a nod to the airport’s storied past, while adding several new elevated amenities for discerning guests. Signature’s updated facility is nearly 3,000 square feet, highlighted by a spacious new crew lounge built for comfort with an amenities bar, quiet rooms, and a dedicated business center with flight planning stations. The added outdoor seating area on the terminal’s second floor and expanded coffee station in the terminal’s main lobby will offer guests an exceptional experience for relaxing and recharging during their visits.

“Winston-Salem has a proud legacy in aviation, and the revitalized Signature INT within the new terminal at Smith Reynolds Airport builds on that tradition,” shared Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation. “Thoughtfully designed and crafted, this updated space blends modern amenities with unique design elements that honor the region’s deep aviation roots to elevate every moment for our guests.”

The renovation includes several historical details integrated into its design, including an original mural from the building, constructed in 1941. The main lobby of the airport terminal building also includes the showcase of a 1930 Savoia Marchetti S-56, a replica of the aircraft that Zachary Smith Reynolds used during his 17,000 mile circumnavigation which began in 1931.

"The terminal is more than just a building - it's a gateway to our community,” said Mark Davidson, airport director of Smith Reynolds Airport. “For many, the space is the first and last impression they have of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and I am thankful for our partnership with Signature Aviation to make that experience unforgettable."

The grand opening event on August 11 gathered leadership from Signature Aviation, Smith Reynolds Airport, Forsyth County, as well as several key attendees from the region and local media. The celebration provided Signature guests a walk-through of the updated facility, amenities, and historical showcases within the airport terminal.

As a part of the week’s celebrations, Signature will be contributing additional donations to ACE Academy, expanding on its fuel support for the summer camp and annual golf tournament sponsorship. Based at Smith Reynolds Airport, ACE Academy provides STEM and financial literacy education to introduce students to aviation, and the new gift from Signature will help sponsor 10 students for ACE Academy’s 2026 summer camp.

The renovated terminal in Winston-Salem is Signature’s latest facility update in 2025, with additional unveilings in Raleigh-Durham and Palm Beach planned for later in the year.