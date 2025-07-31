Naples Aviation attains IS-BAH Stage 2 certification

Naples Aviation, the sole fixed-base operator (FBO) at the Naples Airport, has achieved one of the highest safety milestones in the aviation industry – IS-BAH (International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling) Stage 2 certification from the International Business Aviation Council. This rigorous certification recognizes not only the safety and efficiency of airport ground services, but also the consistent implementation and maturity of a robust safety management system over time.

IS-BAH Stage 2 certification is an internationally recognized industry benchmark and affirms Naples Aviation’s continued commitment to the highest standards of safety, service and operational excellence. This achievement builds on the FBO’s previous Stage 1 certification (achieved in 2023) and confirms that safety protocols and management practices are both deeply integrated and actively maintained.

Naples Aviation provides a wide range of aircraft services, including fueling, baggage handling, ramp parking and customer service. This year, Naples Aviation was voted the 10th best FBO – and eighth best independent FBO – in the U.S. by Pro Pilot Magazine.

“Naples Aviation surpasses the vast majority of U.S. FBOs in its demonstrated senior management commitment to its people; to the exceptionally managed facilities; to the surprisingly well-manicured landscaping; and to the flawless execution of business aircraft services. A shining example of what the U.S. FBO industry should look like,” said Lou Sorrentino, an IS-BAH auditor with the International Business Aviation Council.

Naples Aviation is now one of only a small number of FBOs – just 54 out of more than 3,000 nationwide – to attain any level of IS-BAH certification. Stage 2 certification can only be achieved a minimum of 24 months after Stage 1 and demonstrates a mature, data-driven safety culture and sustained operational excellence.

“Naples Aviation’s achievement of IS-BAH Stage 2 certification gives me even greater confidence every time we operate here,” said Naples Airport tenant Stephen Myers, executive vice president of Elite Jets. “As a long-time tenant and IS-BAO Stage 2 operator, we understand the stringent requirements of the certifications developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and I’ve seen firsthand how seriously the team takes safety and service. This recognition simply affirms what we already experience on the ramp every day.”

For more information on IS-BAH certification, visit ibac.org/isbah.