DuPage Flight Center Unveils State-of-the-Art Hangar to Expand Premium Aviation Services in Chicagoland

DuPage Flight Center, a proud member of the Paragon Network®, has officially opened its newest hangar at DuPage Airport (KDPA), further strengthening its position as a premier destination for corporate and private aviation in the Chicago region. This modern, purpose-built facility delivers the elevated service and security clients expect while addressing growing demand for premium hangarage in the region.

Strategically located just 29 miles west of downtown Chicago, the new two-bay hangar offers 48,000 square feet of meticulously designed space, featuring one available bay supported by 3,000 square feet of customizable office and shop space. The facility is equipped with expansive 29-foot-high doors (120’ wide) to accommodate large cabin corporate aircraft.

“Opening this hangar is a milestone that reflects our ongoing investment in providing exceptional infrastructure, convenience, and care to the aviation community,” said Brian DeCoudres, Director of DuPage Flight Center. “Whether you're relocating your flight department or seeking secure summer storage, our new facility is built to deliver peace of mind, operational efficiency, and unmatched access to the Chicago market.”

The facility also features:

• U.S. Customs and Border Protection on site

• 24/7 ATC Tower and ARFF Index B

• Full-service FBO amenities

• Limited community storage space available

With its strategic location, professional service team, and expanded infrastructure, DuPage Flight Center continues to offer the highest standard of safety, security, and service for discerning flight departments nationwide.