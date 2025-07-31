Million Air Hollywood-Burbank Rebrands to Hollywood Burbank Jet Center

After operating under the Million Air brand at Hollywood Burbank Airport (KBUR) for 22 years, privately-owned Million Air Burbank rebranded itself as Hollywood Burbank Jet Center on July 31, 2025.

While the brand undergoes a refresh, customers will enjoy the same first-class service the fixed-base operator (FBO) is known to provide under the guidance of its veteran leadership team, including: Owner Harold Lee, General Manager Priscilla Howden and Operations Manager Ron Reynolds.

“We have always been an independently owned FBO,” said Howden, Lee’s daughter. “This name change reflects our spirit of independence. We are incredibly grateful to the Million Air team for decades of partnership, collaboration and, most importantly, camaraderie. Now, we’re excited to focus locally and begin our own new journey as Hollywood Burbank Jet Center.”

Allison Woolsey, chief brand officer at Million Air, said: “The Lee family has been an important and cherished part of the Million Air story. While transitions like these are never easy, we understand and respect their desire to step into a new chapter that honors their family’s legacy. We are grateful for the decades of partnership, and we have every confidence that Priscilla and her team will continue to deliver exceptional service. We wish them nothing but success and will always consider them part of the Million Air family.”

As it transitions brands, Hollywood Burbank Jet Center will retain the level of service and operational excellence consistent with its former Million Air brand standards, but with an enhanced local presence and atmosphere. During this next phase, the luxury FBO plans to further drive customer satisfaction by proudly representing its community as an ideal gateway to the largest metropolitan region in the western U.S.

Hollywood Burbank Jet Center provides general and business aviation operations with an exceptional alternative to the congested airspace of LAX. Located in the San Fernando Valley, it positions travelers less than 30 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

As home to a number of high-profile flight departments, the FBO’s personnel are trained to assist elite clientele that demand privacy while its five-acre ramp welcomes all types of aircraft, including a 757. Staffed 24 hours per day, the full-service FBO boasts two monitored security gates to provide its VIP customers with additional safety guards.

Guests also enjoy an array of upscale amenities, including a hospitality bar, full concierge services, a comfortable pilot lounge and shower facility, a business center and conference room, a luxury crew car, on-site rental cars, a shuttle service, and catering.

Hollywood Burbank Jet Center, under forward-thinking leadership, prioritizes sustainability with meaningful initiatives. Through its partnership with Avfuel Corporation, the FBO offers sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by approximately 24% in its blended form, as well as 94-octane unleaded avgas—a cleaner alternative to traditional leaded fuels. The FBO is also a carbon neutral facility through the purchase of offsets and changes in the products it uses.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Hollywood Burbank Jet Center continues to offer its customers competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and lucrative rewards with AVTRIP. Customers also enjoy streamlined transactions using the Avfuel Pro Card to purchase fuel and services in a single transaction.