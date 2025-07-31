New Private Hangar Campus Opens at Centennial Airport

Centennial Airport is pleased to announce the opening of Sky Harbour’s new private hangar campus, adding more than 127,000 square feet of hangar and customizable suite space to meet growing demand.

The new campus introduces Sky Harbour’s “Home Base Operator” (HBO) model to Colorado—an approach that differs from the traditional Fixed Base Operator (FBO) by offering services and facilities dedicated exclusively to based aircraft. The Centennial campus features nine private hangars, each with adjoining suites and amenities tailored to individual operators, along with dedicated line service and 24/7 secure access.

“Centennial is a standout among general aviation airports, both for its strategic location and its strong leadership,” said Tal Keinan, Chairman and CEO of Sky Harbour. “It’s an ideal setting to grow our Home Base Operator model and provide a more secure, efficient, and personalized home for business aircraft.”

Airport officials see the new development as part of a broader effort to support long-term economic growth in the region.

“This new facility is one of many examples of the private investment our airport attracts due to our reputation for operational excellence in an optimal location” said Michael Fronapfel, Executive Director of Centennial Airport. “We’re proud to support infrastructure that strengthens Centennial’s position as one of the nation’s leading general aviation airports.”

Centennial Airport continues to serve as a vital hub for business and general aviation in the Rocky Mountain region. With more than 300,000 operations annually, the airport supports a diverse range of aviation needs—from corporate and air ambulance to public safety and pilot training—and contributes over $2.4 billion in total economic impact and more than 9,200 jobs to the region.

Sky Harbour operates similar Home Base Operator campuses in major business aviation markets nationwide, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville and Phoenix.

