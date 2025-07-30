Provo Air Center Taps Chef Lauren Callighen to Helm One-of-A-Kind Inflight Culinary Operation

Provo Air Center, the award-winning private jet terminal in the Turks & Caicos, has announced the appointment of Lauren Callaghen as its new Executive Chef and Culinary Director.

In this role – one of the few of its kind in the FBO (Fixed Base Operation) industry – Callaghen will lead Provo Air Center’s culinary program, elevating the private terminal’s food and beverage offerings to unprecedented heights and ensuring a world-class dining experience for travelers.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Lauren Callaghen to the Provo Air Center family.Her global culinary pedigree and innovative leadership style will enrich our team and delight our clientele,” said Deborah Aharon, CEO of Provo Air Center.



“This appointment reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail. By bringing in a chef of her caliber, we are ensuring a world-class culinary experience for our guests both on the ground and in the air, further distinguishing our FBO as a global leader in luxury aviation service.”



Originally from Newfoundland, Canada, Callaghen brings more than 20 years of international epicurean adventures to Provo Air Center. She has led kitchens at some of Turks & Caicos’ most celebrated luxury resorts – including:

- Executive Chef of Parallel23 -The Palms’ acclaimed fine-dining restaurant

- Culinary Programs Contributor at The Shore Club

- Culinary Director of The Hartling Group (owner of The Palms and The Shore Club), earning acclaim for her creative Caribbean-inspired cuisine and a strong team-centric leadership approach.



She has showcased her talents far beyond the Caribbean as well:

- In 2016 Callaghen was invited as a guest chef at the prestigious James Beard House in New York City

- In 2015 Callaghen headlined a special culinary event at Condé Nast’s headquarters’ legendary cafeteria in New York – a testament to her rising profile on the global culinary stage.



The appointment of a chef of Callaghen’s caliber to a director-level position s virtually unheard of in the FBO world, underscoring Provo Air Center’s commitment to redefining the customer experience both on the ground and in the air.



Provo Air Center has been consistently recognized as one of the top FBOs in the world and #1 in the Caribbean by Aviation International News’ annual surveys. The Providenciales-based facility has also garnered multiple private aviation and travel awards for its state-of-the-art services and focus on customer satisfaction. From pioneering amenities – such as developing the first-ever drive-through customs hall to ensuring meticulous attention to passenger and crew comfort, every detail at Provo Air Center is crafted to deliver excellence with a Turks & Caicos flavor. Bringing Chef Callaghen on board to create a gourmet dining program, both for on-site lounges as well as in-flight catering, is just the latest example of how Provo Air Center continues to raise the bar in luxury private travel.