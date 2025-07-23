Go Rentals: First Rental Car Company Certified Under NATA's Safety 1st Program

Go Rentals, the premier elite car rental service for the private aviation industry, is proud to announce that it is the first and only rental car company to be certified under the National Air Transportation Association’s (NATA) Safety 1st program.

This groundbreaking certification reinforces Go Rentals' long-standing commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the highest standards in service for private aviation clientele. The NATA Safety 1st certification, a gold standard in the aviation industry, ensures that Go Rentals' procedures, personnel, and practices align with the rigorous safety expectations of Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), charter operators, and aviation professionals.





“Safety and service have always been at the core of Go Rentals,” said Kaye Gitibin, Chief Executive Officer at Go Rentals. “Our certification under NATA’s Safety 1st program is more than just a milestone—it’s a clear demonstration of our dedication to aligning with the highest industry standards. We’re honored to be recognized by such a respected aviation organization.”





By meeting the same Safety 1st training protocols trusted by the aviation industry, Go Rentals further strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner in the private travel ecosystem. This certification not only validates Go Rentals’ procedures but also reinforces its position as the trusted partner of choice for aviation professionals, elite travelers, and NATA-participating FBOs across the country.



