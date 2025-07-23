Saratoga County Airport Unveils Modernized Terminal and Hangar Complex

The New York aviation community came together to celebrate the grand opening of Saratoga County Airport’s (K5B2) new terminal and hangar complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 26. The facility’s unveiling was made possible through a collaborative effort between North American Flight Services—the airport’s exclusive fixed base operator— the County of Saratoga, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

The new 40,500-square-foot facility, which houses the FBO, combines modern sophistication with Saratoga’s rich regional character, showcasing natural materials and a warm, welcoming design. Inside, the expansive, sunlit lobby offers a comfortable pilot’s lounge, on-site car rentals, an executive conference room with seating for 20, and several office suites. The heated hangar complex (encompassing 20,000 square feet of the facility) can accommodate aircraft up to a Gulfstream G500, and guests can enjoy runway views from Alexi’s at the Airport—the terminal’s new full-service restaurant opening this fall.

“We are beyond excited to welcome guests to our beautiful new facility,” said Frank Zilka, owner of North American Flight Services. “These enhancements were thoughtfully designed with pilots, crews and passengers in mind—offering the comfort, efficiency and capabilities today’s aviation professionals expect. We’re proud to continue supporting the New York aviation community with the trusted services and elevated experience it deserves.”

As the airport’s FBO, North American Flight Services offers aviators full-service Jet A and 100LL fuel, along with a 24-hour self-serve 100LL pump for added convenience, out of its new home. Additional on-site amenities include maintenance, aircraft sales and management services, a helipad, WSI, and comprehensive flight planning resources.

As an Avfuel-branded location since 2001, North American Flight Services provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.

Operators interested in leasing aircraft space can reach out to Jon Zilka at [email protected].

Saratoga County Airport’s major construction project took a year and a half to complete. As a municipal airport sponsored by the Saratoga County Department of Public Works and managed by North American Flight Services, the airport facility project became an extensive collaboration between the airport, FBO, county and state.

Built in 1943, the former facility was little more than a hangar that also served as an office space, passenger waiting area, flight planning area and conference room. In 2024, seeing a need to modernize the airport for travelers, leisure pilots and nearby residents, Saratoga County took advantage of New York State’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition to secure $28.5 million in funding for the project. Additionally, the county secured nearly $2 million in federal funding and invested $4.8 million in county funds for the airport modernization project. The facility’s construction was overseen in various phases by McFarland Johnson, LeChase Construction Services, Murnane Construction and Callanan Industries, Inc

Today, the Saratoga County Airport is a sustainable, energy-efficient, grand welcoming center showcasing the diverse attractions and amenities the county has to offer. With enhanced passenger and public amenities, the airport terminal provides a comfortable space for visitors and residents alike. More than that, county and airport officials anticipate the new facility will further stimulate the local economy—the latest data from a State Department of Transportation survey estimated the airport’s economic impact exceeds $9.7 million.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Barrett said, “We are proud to welcome travelers to the new Saratoga County Airport. Designed to showcase Saratoga County’s charm, this modern facility is a vital gateway to our local economy and an inviting attraction for the community with public dining, a scenic patio space, a pilot lounge, car rental desk, spacious hangar, and a community room available to organizations for meetings. Our investment in the County Airport will help to transform business and leisure travel and further support the airport’s annual economic impact to the county.”

The terminal and hangar complex mark a new era of aviation service and infrastructure in Saratoga County, positioning the airport as a regional hub for general aviation excellence.