North American Flight Services Debuts Newly-Renovated Facility

North American Flight Services—the exclusive FBO at Saratoga County Airport (K5B2)—proudly unveiled its brand-new terminal and hangar complex to the New York aviation community during a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 26.

The new 40,500-square-foot facility combines modern sophistication with Saratoga’s rich regional character, showcasing natural materials and a warm, welcoming design. Inside, the expansive, sunlit lobby offers a comfortable pilot’s lounge, on-site car rentals, an executive conference room with seating for 20, and several office suites. The heated hangar complex (encompassing 20,000 square feet of the facility) can accommodate aircraft up to a Gulfstream G500, and guests can enjoy runway views from Alexi’s at the Airport—the terminal’s new full-service restaurant opening this Fall.

Operators interested in leasing aircraft space can reach out to Jon Zilka at [email protected].

The FBO renovations were part of a major airport construction project, which took a year and a half to complete and was overseen in various phases by McFarland Johnson, LeChase Construction Services, Murnane Construction and Callanan Industries, Inc. The project was funded in part by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Grant.

“We are beyond excited to welcome guests to our beautiful new facility,” said Frank Zilka, owner of North American Flight Services. “These enhancements were thoughtfully designed with pilots, crews and passengers in mind—offering the comfort, efficiency and capabilities today’s aviation professionals expect. We’re proud to continue supporting the New York aviation community with the trusted services and elevated experience it deserves.”

North American Flight Services offers full-service Jet A and 100LL fuel, along with a 24-hour self-serve 100LL pump for added convenience. Additional on-site amenities include maintenance, aircraft sales and management services, a helipad, WSI, and comprehensive flight planning resources.

As an Avfuel-branded location since 2001, North American Flight Services provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.