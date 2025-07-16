Cerulean General Aviation Opens Renovated and Expanded FBO Terminal at GSP

Cerulean General Aviation, the airport-operated fixed base operator (FBO) at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), has officially opened its newly renovated and expanded general aviation terminal, offering world-class services to general aviation customers.

The renovation adds nearly 8,000 square feet to the terminal, bringing the total to over 12,700 square feet. The project includes a modernized interior and exterior, expanded lobby and customer service areas, upgraded restrooms, and new amenities for passengers, pilots, and flight crews. Inside the terminal, guests will find a refreshment bar with complimentary snacks and beverages and modern lounge seating. The terminal also includes private seating areas, conference rooms, and a dedicated pilot lounge with quiet rooms and shower facilities.

Outside, the terminal now features a new vehicle canopy providing covered access from the main entry and enhanced climate control through the addition of air locks at both entrances. The project also included utility upgrades and a new parking layout to improve traffic flow and accommodate future development.

“We launched Cerulean Aviation in 2016 with the goal of providing personalized, world-class ground support and fueling services for both general and corporate aviation customers,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “This renovation is part of our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to all who pass through our FBO. It not only enhances the experience for our current customers but also positions us to meet the growing demand we’re seeing now and expect to see in the future.”

Construction on the terminal renovation and expansion began in April 2024 and Cerulean General Aviation began operating out of the new terminal in June 2025. The project was designed by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture with Harper General Contractors serving as the general contractor, both based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Cerulean General Aviation supports 35 hangar-based aircraft, including 20 jets, 10 turboprops, 4 piston aircraft, and 1 helicopter. Fuel volumes have grown significantly, rising from 600,000 gallons in 2016 to over 2.2 million gallons in 2024. The FBO performs more than 9,000 safe towing operations annually.

Currently, Cerulean manages over 131,000 square feet of hangar space. To support future growth and demand, a new 35,000-square-foot hangar is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

Cerulean General Aviation is part of the Air Elite Network and is a CAA-preferred FBO. It is the only full-service FBO in Upstate South Carolina offering 24-hour service, U.S. Customs clearance, Jet A and 100LL fueling, concierge support, ground handling, and modern passenger and crew amenities.