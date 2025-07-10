Overland Aviation Welcomes Williston Flight Care to the Community

Overland Aviation—in partnership with the City of Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and Care Flight—officially welcomed Williston Flight Care to the region with a public ribbon cutting ceremony on June 17.

The exciting event featured remarks from Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark and Williston Care Flight Vice President Kyle Black, along with entertainment, refreshments and an inside look at Williston Care Flight’s mission and operations.

"We’re thrilled to support this vital partnership in bringing locally-operated essential services back to the region,” said Tanner Overland, president and founder of Overland Aviation. “It's a powerful example of what’s possible when organizations unite around a shared commitment to providing reliable, lasting services to our community for years to come."

The Williston community has been without locally-operated air medical transportation services since 2023. The reestablishment of flight care to the region—which began service on June 4—is a crucial development for Williston and surrounding communities, providing critical air ambulance service and helping ease the strain on ground emergency responders.

Williston Care Flight is based out of Overland Aviation, which provides the ground handling, hangar, office space and fuel—supplied by Avfuel Corporation. Williston Care Flight provides pilots and mechanics, while the medical crew is staffed by the Williston Fire Department. The collaboration ensures a seamless and fully-supported air ambulance operation.