Avflight Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Facility at Detroit City Airport

Fixed-base operator Avflight, alongside Detroit City leadership, proudly marked a significant milestone on Monday, June 23, with the official groundbreaking of its new, state-of-the-art facility at Coleman A. Young International Airport (KDET).

This groundbreaking represents the latest chapter in the airport’s historic revitalization efforts, aimed at strengthening Detroit’s aviation infrastructure and supporting economic growth.

During the ceremony, dignitaries including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Councilman Scott Benson, Airport Director Jason Watt, Avflight Vice President of Operations Joe Meszaros, and Avflight Vice President of Finance and Treasurer Garrett Hain addressed attendees, highlighting the vital role this development plays in advancing the city's broader vision for the airport and the surrounding community.

"With its proximity to the city’s business district and automotive industry, this new general aviation terminal will serve as a gateway to commerce, tourism and opportunity," said Avflight’s Meszaros. "It will stand as a beacon of growth, job creation and educational opportunity for Detroit citizens."

Avflight's multimillion-dollar investment underscores its long-term commitment to Detroit's aviation future. The modern complex—out of which the FBO will serve general aviation aircraft with fuel and ground handling services—will include a 5,000-square-foot FBO terminal, a 20,000-square-foot heated hangar, and an attached 1,440-square-foot parking garage. This updated scope expands upon earlier plans, reflecting Avflight’s confidence in the potential of KDET as a premier general aviation hub. Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

"Today’s groundbreaking celebrates more than just bricks and mortar—it symbolizes renewed momentum for Coleman A. Young International Airport," said Meszaros. "With Avflight’s partnership and the city's ongoing investments, KDET is poised to become a world-class gateway that drives economic vitality and provides broad opportunities for our community.”

The project builds on the momentum of significant city-led improvements to KDET, including a recently completed $3.5 million runway renovation, LED taxi lighting upgrades, and upcoming investments, such as ramp pavement improvements, a new engineered material arresting system, a new control tower (planned for 2026), airport beautification efforts, upgraded snow removal equipment, and expanded educational partnerships aimed at fostering aviation careers among Detroit youth.

Avflight, which has operated at KDET since 2011, is well-positioned to lead this next phase of growth. With plans to double its staff, expand service offerings, and foster new educational opportunities on the airfield, the company remains steadfast in its mission to serve both the aviation community and Detroit residents alike.

"We’re excited to deepen our roots here in Detroit," said Meszaros. "Our commitment extends beyond aviation services—it’s about investing in people, community partnerships and Detroit’s bright future."

As part of the Avfuel-branded Network of 675+ FBOs worldwide, Avflight brings a wealth of operational experience, including successfully developed FBOs across North America and Europe. The company's dedication to sustainability is also evident in its embrace of emerging clean technologies, including SAF capabilities, electric charging infrastructure, and advanced ground support equipment across its network.