Steven Levesque Named CEO of Infinity Aviation: Recapitalizes for Growth, Launching Fixed Base Operator Platform

Infinity Aviation Group (‘Infinity Aviation‘), a fixed based operator (FBO), in Nashua, New Hampshire has been acquired under an FBO platform led by senior aviation industry executive Steven Levesque. Infinity also announced the acquisition of the hangar complex of Nashua Jet Aviation, a long-time hangar developer and owner at the airport. The complex including hangar, fuel farm and general aviation terminal facilities are located at Nashua Airport (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 50 miles from downtown Boston.

Infinity Aviation will be led by Steven Levesque as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Levesque has extensive experience in the general aviation industry, having previously served as President and CEO of both Leading Edge Jet Centers and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, and is principal of Global Aviation Infrastructure LLC, which provides management and advisory services for corporations, airport sponsors, private equity firms and institutions.

Marky Perryman, President and CEO of Norfolk Airport Authority and former CEO of Landrum & Brown, is also joining Infinity Aviation, as an independent board member.

Perrryman said, “I am honored and excited to be joining Infinity Aviation’s board to help drive growth, support airport communities, and create value as we meet the growing needs of private aviation."

Mr. Levesque has partnered with Igneo, an infrastructure investment manager with a 30-year track record, to form the Infinity dedicated FBO and aviation services platform. Infinity Aviation will focus on general aviation services, specifically core line services and hangar development. The company differentiates itself through a long-term strategic view which allows for facility and market development. The company’s management team is comprised of industry veterans dedicated to a “high touch & high tech” service model centered on customer relationships.