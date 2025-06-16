Rider Jet Center Celebrates Growth and Expansion Planning

Rider Jet Center, a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the Hagerstown Regional Airport, is pleased to announce growth and improvements to its facilities in Hagerstown, Maryland. Rider Jet Center is proceeding with construction of additional hangar-adjacent restroom and staff facilities, along with other projects that are slated for completion in 2025. Rider Jet Center currently houses several tenants in its more than 240,000-square-foot facilities. Some of the tenants include Air Methods and its LifeNet 8-1 medevac helicopter, Telford Aviation, NexGen Aviation, Mag Inc., Perpetual Air, and several others. Rider Jet Center also leases office and hangar space to a large and growing military aviation contractor, which is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

With well over 160,000 sq. ft. of heated hangar space and over 80,000 sq. ft of office space, Rider Jet Center is currently capable of storing aircraft as large as a Gulfstream or a Global Express and accommodating the necessary staff to support them. The facility offers Avfuel petroleum products, weather briefings on state-of-the-art WSI weather computers, and pilot supplies.

Rider Jet Center was established in 2003 by longtime private pilot David Rider, and is now operated by his son, Ben Rider. The company is driven by the vision of elevating the standards of FBO services with hospitality, trust, and unmatched customer care. Rider Jet Center provides aviation fuel, ramp services, rental car arrangements and hotel reservations, as well as facility features such as free Wi-Fi, satellite TVs, comfortable lounges for pilots to enjoy.

Rider Jet Center is also home to a full-service restaurant, "The Grille at Runways," offering breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week, along with sweeping airfield views. These high-quality amenities recently awarded Rider Jet Center the Top FBO in 2025 by Aerospace and Defense Review.