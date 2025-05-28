ExecuJet Signs Long-Term FBO Concession Agreement with Princess Juliana International Airport

ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term Fixed Base Operator (FBO) concession agreement with Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) in Sint Maarten. The agreement marks a significant step in ExecuJet’s continued investment in the Caribbean and strengthens its global FBO network across key strategic locations.

Under this agreement, ExecuJet will further enhance its operation of FBO services at PJIAE, delivering its award-winning service standards and internationally recognised expertise to one of the Caribbean’s most prominent aviation gateways.

“This is a transformative step not only for ExecuJet, but for private aviation across the region,” said Gary Forster, Managing Director, ExecuJet Caribbean. “Sint Maarten’s central location makes it a vital hub for visiting aircraft, technical stopovers and regional transit. This new facility will serve as the cornerstone of our Caribbean operations and a platform for further regional expansion.”

The agreement aligns closely with ExecuJet’s long-term vision to build a sustainable, high-quality FBO network throughout the Caribbean. Sint Maarten’s strategic geographic position and year-round connectivity make it a natural centre for delivering premium services to both leisure and business travellers. It also reflects ExecuJet’s commitment to maintaining consistent service levels even in infrastructure-limited locations, reinforcing the brand’s role as a global leader in private aviation.

At PJIAE, ExecuJet will operate from a newly developed, modern facility featuring:

A fivefold increase in passenger space, designed to ease flow during peak periods

A dedicated VIP lounge with contemporary interiors and a concierge-style layout

Five-star bathroom and pilot support amenities

Enhanced airside access for seamless transfers from yacht to aircraft

Increased manpower to ensure rapid fuel and ground handling response

Together, these upgrades offer an elevated customer experience and demonstrate ExecuJet’s meticulous attention to detail—qualities that have earned it a reputation as one of the most respected FBO brands worldwide.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, commented:

“Having been part of the Caribbean aviation landscape for many years, we view this agreement as a cornerstone in our regional strategy. Sint Maarten is uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for high-end travel, and we are proud to collaborate with PJIAE to redefine the standard of FBO service in the Caribbean. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to building world-class aviation experiences around the globe.”

Gary Forster added:

“What excites me most is the shared ambition between ExecuJet and PJIAE to create something truly special. Working with Michael Cleaver and his excellent team has been a pleasure, and it’s clear we’re aligned in our vision to make Sint Maarten a destination of choice for private aviation.

“This agreement is not just about physical infrastructure—it’s about elevating the overall standard of service in the Caribbean. For ExecuJet, this facility will act as the cornerstone of our regional operations, allowing us to deliver the consistency, comfort, and care our clients expect.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to establish a reputation for excellence in the Caribbean, earning the trust of clients, crews and industry partners. This partnership further solidifies our presence and provides a strong platform for exploring new opportunities across the region.”

Michael Cleaver, CEO of PJIAE, concluded: