Causey Aviation Expands at Piedmont Triad International Airport

Causey Aviation, a family-owned business, said Friday it plans to become the latest aviation tenant at Piedmont Triad International Airport by opening a hangar and operations center this fall.

Causey, which has been in business since 1967, is based in Liberty near the Toyota Battery Manufacturing NC plant campus.

The new hangar and support space will house both charter and maintenance operations, as well as fueling. The owners said it will provide greater capacity for corporate and private aviation clients.

The company did not list a job creation or capital investment figure in its news release. Causey officials could not be immediately reach for additional details on the Piedmont Triad International facility.

Causey will join Boom Supersonic, FedEx, HAECO, Honda Aircraft Co., JetZero, Marshall Aerospace USA and non-airline tenants on the PTI campus.

Founded in 1967 by Benson Causey and his two sons, Winfield and Charlie, the company began with a grass runway on the family farm.

A third-generation family member, Winfield’s son Jeff, runs the company which operates a fleet of business aircraft and a maintenance division.

The family said in a news release that the company’s growth “is a testament to its ability to adapt while staying rooted in the values that launched it.”

Jeff Causey said the Piedmont Triad International facility is “an exciting milestone for us (because) our family has always believed in building aviation services that balance professionalism with personal care.”

He added, “Causey Aviation remains firmly committed to what has always set them apart: family values, exceptional service, and a deep love of aviation.”

Causey already provides luxury private jet flights from Greensboro, as well as Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, Rockingham County Shilo Airport, Burlington Alamance Regional Airport, Davidson County Airport, Asheboro Municipal Airport, Siler City Municipal Airport, Blue Ridge Airport ( Martinsville, Va.) and Mount Airy/Surry County Airport.

Causey has a private jet service presence at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as serving out of Sanford-Lee County Regional Airport, Franklin County Airport, Person County Airport, Johnston County Airport, Harnett County Airport and Henderson-Oxford Airport.

© 2025 Winston-Salem Journal, N.C.. Visit www.journalnow.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.