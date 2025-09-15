JFK Terminal 6 Pioneers All-Electric Ground Support Fleet to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), today announced a partnership with Long Island-based Fortbrand Services LLC to manage the terminal’s future all-electric ground support (e-GSE) fleet in a common use, or pooled, setup. JFK will be the first airport in North America with new terminals offering pooled e-GSE, which represents a significant step toward achieving the Port Authority’s industry-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The future all-electric T6 ground support fleet will eliminate around 2,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually – or the equivalent emissions produced by driving a gasoline-powered car 6 million miles. The reduction in emissions will come from the replacement of diesel-powered equipment with electrically powered equipment and from the greater efficiencies of common-use equipment. Currently, airlines operating in the U.S. contract individual ground-handling companies to service their aircraft with their own set of equipment, often leading to duplicate equipment, inefficiencies, airside congestion and unnecessary emissions.

At the new T6, each of the terminal’s 10 gates will have its own set of electric ground support equipment, which will be shared by ground handlers operating at the terminal in a common-use setup. The equipment will be monitored and tracked by JMP and Fortbrand in real time to ensure operational compliance while maximizing safety and efficiency. A mixture of both on-site and remote charging stations will ensure the equipment is fully charged, while innovative telematics software will communicate the equipment’s real-time GPS location, battery life, authorized drivers, speed controls, maintenance reporting, and more.

“The Port Authority’s nation-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 includes a transition to the use of all commercially available zero emission ground support equipment at the region’s airports,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “The agreement between JFK Millennium Partners and Fortbrand to serve Terminal 6 with shared electric ground support equipment represents an exciting step toward reaching our goal.”

“Two years ago, when the Port Authority launched its ambitious goal of net-zero emissions, we understood that success would require tapping new technology, including electric ground support equipment,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “It’s fitting that our new airline terminals designed to be among the best in the world will also be leaders in our drive to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.”

“We are thrilled to debut this innovative shared electric ground services program, which will launch this innovative, shared electric ground services program that will not only revolutionize the way ground handling is done at JFK airport – but at other airports across the country, as well,” said JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody.

“At JFK T6, gone are the days of unnecessary duplication of ground-handling equipment – which translates into additional CO2 emissions and inefficient aircraft operations, said JFK Millennium Partners Chief Operating Officer Karen Ali. “Our future all-electric T6 ground fleet – monitored and maintained together with Fortbrand and our partners – will be a game changer for our airlines and underlines our company’s commitment to sustainable operating practices throughout our terminal.”

“Fortbrand was founded over 40 years ago to support New York’s airports, so we are excited to partner with JMP to provide JFK T6 with essential equipment, maintenance, and fleet management services for this innovative operation,” said Jared Verano, CEO of Fortbrand.

Additional T6 sustainability features include high-efficiency building systems, the installation of over 4,000 solar panels to generate renewable energy, stormwater capture and reuse, and 90 percent waste diversion through recycling of asphalt, concrete, steel, and other materials throughout terminal construction and operation. Together, they will support JMP’s goal to achieve LEED* and ENVISION Gold certifications for T6 – viewed as the gold standard for sustainable infrastructure projects.

The future T6 e-GSE fleet supports the Port Authority’s net-zero roadmap, a set of comprehensive actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions agency-wide by 2050 and improve air quality at JFK. In addition to e-GSE, the roadmap also includes solar energy production, building decarbonization, electric vehicle fleets, and sustainable construction practices.

In 2022, the Port Authority established the zero-emission airside vehicle rule, requiring the transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region's three major airports, with all commercially available GSE fleet required to be zero-emission by 2030. To date, airlines and terminal operators have deployed 1,504 pieces of e-GSE at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. That number will increase with the opening in 2026 of T6 and New Terminal One, which will also operate an all-electric, pooled e-GSE fleet when it opens later in 2026.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion new Terminal One broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport’s north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority’s capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

· 10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

· State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

· One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

· Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

· A new ground transportation center

· A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

· Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

· Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway