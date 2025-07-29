EAA Airventure Oshkosh 2025 Sets Records

“Our theme of ‘One Week – Endless Possibilities’ certainly was true at Oshkosh in 2025," says EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton on the heels of the 72nd annual EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, July 21-27. "Whether it was aviation history or innovation or camaraderie, it was present in countless ways during the week. This year’s highlights and activities also set the foundation for what’s to come in the world of flight, and that is perhaps the most exciting development of all.”

Here are some key stats from the event:

Attendance: Approximately 704,000 – Highest total on record. (Previous: 686,000 - 2024).

“We found ourselves revising our initial attendance estimate upward once all the final weekend’s numbers were in, including from a tremendous day on Saturday, July 26. This year’s success is a credit to our 6,000 volunteers, our staff members, and our partners as they continue to raise the bar on what’s possible as we bring the aviation world to Oshkosh," Pelton says.

Total aircraft: More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 16,246 aircraft operations in the period from noon CDT July 17 to noon CDT July 28, which is an average of approximately 108 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open.

Total showplanes: 2,543 including: 995 vintage aircraft, 910 homebuilt aircraft, 361 warbirds, 101 ultralights and light planes, 75 aerobatic aircraft, 74 seaplanes and amphibians, 18 rotorcraft, and 9 balloons.

Camping: More than 15,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for more than 40,000 visitors.

Volunteers: Approximately 6,000 contributing nearly 300,000 hours.

Commercial exhibitors represented: 962 (record number).

Forums, Workshops, and Presentations: More than 1,600 sessions hosted during the week at 65 venues.

Social Media, Internet and Mobile: More than 21.2 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture, with engagement of 2 million; Total social media video views: 20.3 million (up 19 percent over 2024); Nearly 44,000 social media followers gained.

International guests: A total of 2,305 attendees registering at the International Visitors Tent from 94 countries outside the U.S., including the first-ever registered visitor from Senegal. As a significant number of international visitors do not officially register at the tent when they arrive, the actual international visitor total is much higher.

The Gathering shines: The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted more than 1,000 people and raised $2.49 million dollars that will be focused on EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.

Media: 901 media representatives on-site, from six continents.

Economic impact*: $257 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown). * - based on 2025 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh economic impact study for 2024 event.

What’s ahead for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 (July 20-26, 2026)?

“There is never a shortage of ideas from EAA members, AirVenture attendees, our partners, and from inside our own volunteer corps and staff. We’ll take a little time to enjoy this year’s accomplishments but will soon start planning for next year’s edition of The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”