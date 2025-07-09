Maryland Transportation Leaders Break Ground for New Air Traffic Control Tower at Martin State Airport

Martin State Airport celebrated the groundbreaking of its new, state-of-the-art air traffic control tower – a significant milestone that will improve safety, modernize the airport and fuel economic growth in Maryland. The new facility will replace the airport’s existing tower, which was built in 1942 and is among the oldest active air traffic control towers in the country. The groundbreaking for the new tower was attended by Maryland transportation and aviation leaders, federal and state elected officials and Maryland Air National Guard leadership.

“The new air traffic control tower at Martin State Airport is a great accomplishment for the Maryland Aviation Administration in further improving the safety of our skies, keeping our system in working order and uplifting the state’s economy,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Thanks to Governor Moore’s budget, additional transportation revenues from the General Assembly and federal funding support, this new facility will be a beautiful architectural landmark that will take the airport’s business to new heights.”

The new tower is designed to improve visibility and accommodate personnel alongside modern air traffic management technologies. With improved functionality and a larger facility, the $22.2 million project will bolster safety and efficiency for both air traffic controllers and pilots. The air traffic control tower project is funded by the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

“Our local airports boost regional commerce and drive our state’s economy. That’s why we worked to deliver federal funding to support this new air traffic control tower, which will help ensure Martin State Airport can continue to deliver safe and efficient service while spurring greater opportunity for the Airport and local businesses,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

"Martin State Airport is a key economic engine for the Second District and the State of Maryland as well as the long-time home of Maryland's Air National Guard and supports our local police aviation units," said Congressman Johnny Olszewski. "In order for it to continue supporting quality jobs, we must ensure it's equipped with the latest technology and meets modern safety and efficiency standards. I am proud to support the federal investment needed to keep Martin State thriving."

“This new tower will improve safety, efficiency and the overall customer experience at Martin State, a historic airport and critical aviation asset for Maryland,” said Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration. “This project will provide air traffic controllers with the facility they need to ensure safe and efficient operations in the coming decades. I thank state and federal partners for supporting our vibrant general aviation sector.”

The State of Maryland is leading efforts to improve Martin State Airport’s infrastructure to enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability. Construction of the new tower will take about 14 months. Last year, the Runway 15-33 Rehabilitation Project completely repaved and upgraded the airport’s runway with new airfield lighting and signage.

Martin State Airport is a public use airport located about 10 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore. The airport serves general aviation, including corporate, private, law enforcement and military aircraft, along with flight schools and other aviation-related services. Martin State creates and supports about 2,300 jobs throughout the region.