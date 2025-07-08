INFORM’s GroundStar (GS) TeamWork Offers Efficiency with Decentralized Task Allocation

INFORM, a global software provider specializing in AI-driven optimization solutions for aviation ground operations, introduces GroundStar (GS) TeamWork. This new tool for airlines and ground handlers supports their frontline managers on smaller operations or hubs by making task allocation on the apron or in the terminal quicker and more efficient, relieving the central allocators.

GS TeamWork, the latest tool of the GroundStar software suite, offers a task-based overview of current and upcoming flights, staff deployment, overall capacity utilization and break planning. This applies for multiple business areas on the apron or the terminal, such as aircraft loading or gate services. The mobile-first web app allows frontline managers to plan and assign tasks for all staff members on duty in their area through a mobile interface. Instead of performing the task allocation manually on paper or spreadsheets, the local frontline managers can efficiently assign tasks, adapt to changes, and optimize resource utilization.

Operational problems like overlapping deployment times or agents who have not been informed can now be solved or even avoided easily by earlier recognition and quicker reaction. In the event of a disruption, GS TeamWork’s user-friendly interface allows for easy adjustments to be made, either manually or through its quick, data-driven decision support, which offers optimized solutions for passenger services as well as ramp operations. Employees receive updates in the app instantly, including key details on delays or changes that may affect them.

“With our new mobile app GroundStar TeamWork, customers will benefit from many years of experience that we have with all the processes on the apron or in the terminal. We talked with many of them, in detailed interviews and site visits to find out exactly how their operation would benefit from a mobile allocation tool,” said Michael Reinkober, INFORM product manager.

Leveraging real-time data and proactive suggestions, the frontline managers can mitigate disruptions more quickly. Subsequently, costly delays are reduced, and more efficient and reliable ground operations are assured.