Pilot Survives Plane Crash at Toledo Suburban Airport

A 68-year-old Ohio man was unhurt after the plane he was flying crashed in Monroe County on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. at the Toledo Suburban Airport in Ottawa Lake, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Ottawa Lake is about 64 miles south of Detroit and about 18 miles south of Dundee.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Sylvania, Ohio, man was operating a 2008 Cessna COLC41-550FG aircraft, but his plane experienced mechanical issues upon landing.

Authorities said the plane drove off the runway, into a field, and crashed into a tree. They said the pilot was the aircraft's sole occupant.

He reported having no injuries to first responders and he was released, deputies said.

Officials said the incident was reported to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

They also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7553.

