Glacier Park International Airport to Limit Operations for Runway Repairs in July 2026

Jun. 24—Glacier Park International Airport will significantly limit operations for four weeks in July 2026 for runway repairs.

Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said the exact hours have not been pinned down yet but he expects the airport to only open Fridays at noon through Mondays at 6 p.m. from July 6 to July 31, 2026.

Hours of operation are normal this summer.

The runway asphalt was last resurfaced 16 years ago and has started showing signs of stress and age, said Ratkowski. Airfield pavement's typical lifespan is 15 to 20 years.

When it was last resurfaced in 2009, the airport adopted similarly limited hours throughout August and saw a 35% reduction in passengers, according to Ratkowski.

Ratkowski said it is difficult to forecast how airlines will respond to the upcoming closure but said ticket prices may be affected.

"We will talk to the carriers and see if they are willing to try and mitigate that. But on the other hand, they're free market players and it's ultimately their decision," he said.

Ratkowski said he will also encourage air carriers to increase their flights over the weekends.

"We're going to enter into discussions with the airlines as they're planning their summer schedules, so we'll know more about what their response is going to be to that later this year," he said.

"There will be some impact, and we're aware of that, and it's unfortunate, but we're making decisions that are ultimately in the best interest of the community, even if they are difficult decisions to make," he added.

The airport is limited to repaving during peak tourist season due to the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal regulations stipulate that during repaving the outside temperature cannot drop below 50 degrees and there can be little to no rain. Looking at weather data over the past two decades, Ratkowski said that July was the best window of opportunity.

"July is the only realistic time to do this project," Ratkowski said.

September or May don't have consistent enough weather, which risks prolonging the project, he added.

The repairs will be conducted in four phases over four weeks. The runway used by private aircraft, air ambulances and delivery aircraft will remain open for three of the four phases.

Ratkowski said that several alternatives were explored, and "none of them were super great."

Ratkowski pondered closing the airport completely for 20 days or shortening the runway by a third, which he said would have severely limited operations.

The airport is also in the middle of a terminal expansion project, which has seen the construction of three new boarding gates, a restaurant and concession stand, and escalators.

The airport is celebrating the opening of its new central area on Tuesday.

