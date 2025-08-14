Gary / Chicago International Airport Allocates $9.8 Million Grant for Air Cargo Expansion, Allowing for 2025 Completion of Phase 1 Cargo Construction

The Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) announced an acceleration to the construction schedule of their previously announced “Phase 1” cargo services expansion . The announcement coincided with the airport receiving a previously allocated $9.82 million grant by the State of Indiana. The timing of this grant allows GCIA to fully construct its full allocation of eight (8) wide-bodied aircraft parking positions simultaneously, which will be housed on roughly 25 acres of concrete ramp as part of its Phase 1 cargo expansion. Construction for this Phase 1 expansion is now scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, and the ability to construct all the intended aircraft parking positions simultaneously provides the airport with roughly $8.5 million in overall cost savings for their Phase 1 project.

“We are very pleased to be able to construct all of our planned plane parking in one fell swoop versus a more sequential process over a period of years, given how quickly our cargo sector continues to grow,” said GCIA Executive Director Dan Vicari. “We are very grateful to Congressman Frank Mrvan and the State of Indiana for their continued support and assistance in securing the funding for this critical Phase 1 cargo expansion.”