TKI Breaks Ground on New Passenger Terminal

A new era in North Texas’s aviation history began at McKinney National Airport (TKI) as City of McKinney representatives and partners broke ground on a new passenger terminal. Having served as a general aviation airport for over 40 years, TKI took a giant step forward to deliver commercial airline service in support of the growing population and ongoing business investment in the region. Collin County passengers will have another option for travel when TKI’s terminal is completed and nonstop flights are expected to begin in late 2026. For more information about McKinney National Airport, please visit FlyTKI.com

Joining airport staff to commemorate this important milestone were federal, state, and local elected officials, as well as economic development, business and tourism representatives. Through these visionary leaders’ tenacity, partnership, and funding, TKI will soon become the third airport in North Texas to offer commercial passenger service.

With a dirt drop from a bucket loader and shovels in the hands of distinguished guests, the ceremonial groundbreaking marked the next phase of growth for McKinney National Airport, bringing commercial aviation, innovation, and economic impact to the region.

“ Congratulations to the City of McKinney, Texas, on breaking ground on the new McKinney National Airport passenger terminal. I was proud to work with the city while drafting the FAA Reauthorization Act and to provide support to help launch this project. This is a major milestone that will bring jobs and promote economic growth in North Texas. I look forward to seeing it completed,” said Senator Ted Cruz.

Dallas-based architect Corgan’s designs for TKI’s street-level terminal include a modern, efficient, and accessible facility that McKinney area residents and visitors will be proud to use. Key features to deliver a modern, efficient, and accessible passenger experience include:

A 46,000-square-foot terminal, initially with four gates and the ability to expand to six gates

Centralized food and beverage concessions, including quick-service choices

Spacious, open hold rooms for passenger comfort and convenience

Aircraft ramp to park four commercial service aircraft, and capability to expand to

six spaces

six spaces A new Taxiway C for airfield operational efficiency

A 980-space public parking lot, which can grow to 1,450 spaces, with a dedicated access road

off FM546

off FM546 Onsite car rental facilities

A deicing area for winter weather operations

Essential utilities and infrastructure to ensure smooth operations

Expected to initially serve 200,000 passengers annually, the expanded gates’ flexibility can support over one million travelers each year.

“This new terminal is not just an investment in McKinney, it’s an investment in the future of North Texas,” said McKinney Mayor Bill Cox. “As our city has grown over the past two decades, we’ve focused on making smart, strategic investments that benefit our residents and the broader region. This project fulfills a long-standing vision of the City Council to create a future-ready airport that strengthens mobility, supports economic development, and makes travel more accessible and convenient for families and businesses alike.”



Since 2019, city and airport leaders have been in discussions with national airlines that recognize the growing demand for air travel in the McKinney area and have communicated their intent to invest their people and airplanes at TKI. When the modern terminal is completed as soon as late 2026, passengers will have a convenient and affordable choice for air travel without the long drives to the other two airports in the region.



“Today is a very good day for McKinney National Airport as we officially begin the transition from a successful general aviation operation to a commercial service airport,” said Airport Director Ken Carley, A.A.E. “Many people and partner agencies have invested countless planning hours to deliver the vision of building a passenger terminal to bring commercial air service to the McKinney area, and business development and enhanced tourism to our region.”

“Our traveling community will soon have a modern and efficient gateway, saving them time, money, and hassle, and which they can proudly call their hometown airport,” Carley continued.

Contracting partners Garver, the project engineer, and Swinerton, the terminal developer, have designed and will construct the passenger terminal, aircraft parking areas, and public and rental car parking, respectively.

“The groundbreaking of McKinney National Airport’s new commercial service terminal is a testament to delivering on a bold vision, true collaboration, and a desire to reinforce this region as the benchmark for connectivity in air travel,” said Garver’s Vice President - Aviation Leader Mitchell McAnally. “We are grateful for our partnership with the City of McKinney and proud to help lead the delivery of this transformational project for North Texas."

“Today marks a transformative achievement for the City of McKinney as we break ground on the commercial terminal,” said Swinerton’s Dallas Division Manager and Vice President Tyler Whittaker. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of McKinney and helping bring the City Council’s long-term vision for McKinney National Airport to reality. Alongside the city we are building more than a structure—we are shaping McKinney for decades to come.”

Funding for the $79 million terminal and support facilities is made possible through sales tax revenue bonds from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Community Development Corporation; a Texas Department of Transportation grant; airport-area Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone monies; City of McKinney utility and airport construction funds; and airport operating revenues.