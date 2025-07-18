NBAA Lauds Key House Committee’s Passage of Comprehensive DOT Funding Package

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomes the U.S. House Appropriations Committee’s vote to advance a comprehensive funding package for the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) that includes several important provisions to enhance aviation safety, security, technology and workforce development, while also reiterating opposition to air traffic control (ATC) privatization.

The Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies (THUD) Bill provides $23.3 billion appropriated for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), an increase of $2.3 billion over FY25.

Included is a $1.8-billion increase over FY25 levels for FAA facilities and equipment and funding for the agency to hire 2,500 new air traffic controllers, with an additional $4.3 billion allocated to enhance the nation’s transportation infrastructure, including airports.

Notably, the legislation also states: “The committee does not support the transfer of the responsibility for overseeing a safe air traffic system from the FAA to a not-for-profit, independent, private corporation.”

“NBAA commends the committee for recognizing the urgent need to enhance the safety and reliability of ATC, while also preserving congressional and FAA oversight of our National Airspace System,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “This forward-looking measure provides the DOT with the necessary funding and guidance to help advance our nation’s aviation industry.”

Earlier this year, NBAA joined more than 50 other industry groups as part of the Modern Skies Coalition, to express strong support for DOT Secretary Sean Duffy’s proposal for a comprehensive upgrade of the nation’s ATC system, which serves approximately 45,000 flights and 2.9 million passengers every day.

Among other NBAA-supported priorities in the bill include language supporting advancing the entry into service of commercial, alternative propulsion, advanced air mobility vehicles; improving flight security for owners and operators of business aircraft; and implementing the findings and recommendations of FAA and industry groups to foster needed changes in awareness and recognition of pilot and ATC mental health and wellness.

The subcommittee further recommended a substantial increase in funding to support aviation workforce growth and development, as well as bolstering staffing in the FAA Aeromedical Office to reduce the backlog of pilot and ATC medical certifications, including special issuances, special considerations and medication approvals.

“This DOT funding package includes many positive steps that will cement our country’s longstanding position as a global leader in aviation,” Bolen added. “We now encourage lawmakers in the House and Senate to act swiftly in passing this bill.”

Bolen also thanked House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-4-OK) and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-3-CT), as well as THUD Subcommittee Chair Steve Womack (R-3-AR) and Ranking Member James Clyburn (D-6-SC) for their work on the measure.

The Senate will consider a similar bill, which must be reconciled and passed by both bodies again before it can be signed into law.