San Diego International Airport Receives $15 Million Federal Airport Improvement Grant for Quieter Home Project

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s (Airport Authority) Quieter Home Program $15 million to provide aircraft sound insulation measures for 250 eligible residences. The funding comes through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) which invests in airport infrastructure projects. San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of 18 California airports awarded funding through the AIP grant to bolster aviation infrastructure.

“We are grateful to receive this funding for our Quieter Home Program,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We appreciate the unwavering support from Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Scott Peters, and the entire San Diego Congressional delegation. This funding will help us work with our neighboring communities and provide sound insulation treatment to reduce noise inside eligible homes located around the airport.”

Communities with homes eligible for the Quieter Home Program sound insulation treatment are determined by the FAA. These residences are located within the FAA’s 65 decibels levels or greater contour map area around San Diego International Airport (SDIA) and have average interior noise levels of 45 decibels or greater with windows closed.

Communities in San Diego with eligible residences around the airport include Loma Portal, Ocean Beach, Bankers Hill, Middletown, Golden Hill, and South Park. Please click here for maps that show specific boundaries of the contour map around the airport.

Per the FAA’s goal of reducing aircraft noise inside eligible homes by five decibels, the Quieter Home Program works with residents through a multi-step process to evaluate retrofitting measures and install sound attenuated products. These homes may be retrofitted with noise-mitigating exterior doors and windows, ventilation systems such as air conditioning units, and other items including weather stripping and caulking around openings to reduce noise levels. Sound insulation treatments available to each home vary.

The Quieter Home Program has been retrofitting eligible homes since 2001. To date, the Airport Authority’s Quieter Home Program has completed retrofitting 5,929 homes.