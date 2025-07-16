Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport Secures $14.1-million Grant for Runway Extension

The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) is proud to announce it the receipt of an Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant in the amount of $14,164,276 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the construction of a 450-foot extension to Runway 17/35, along with several supporting infrastructure improvements.

This critical funding will support a range of projects including the runway extension, extension of the parallel taxiway, blast pad reconstruction, site grading, relocation of the runway lighting system, relocation of the glideslope navigational aid, installation of new perimeter fencing, and the application of updated runway markings. These improvements are designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency at the airport.

“Receiving this grant allows for this runway extension, which will enhance runway safety and reduce delays, cancellations, and flights with weight restrictions,” said Airport Director Craig Williams. “It’s a vital step forward in ensuring our airport remains a reliable and resilient asset for our community and the region.” Construction will commence in spring 2026 with completion in the fall.

The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Congressman Bill Huizenga for his continued support of airport infrastructure and aviation development in southwest Michigan. His advocacy has been instrumental in securing federal resources to support the region’s transportation network and economic growth.

For more information about AZO and its projects, visit www.flyazo.com.