San Antonio International Airport Receives $13.3 Million Department of Transportation/Federal Aviation Administration Grant

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) has received a $13.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program. The federal funding will support key elements of the new terminal development as it enters Phase 4 of construction, including mass excavation, drilled piers and design assist work for Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems and Baggage Handling Systems (BHS).

The new terminal is the cornerstone of Elevate/SAT, a $2.5 billion dollar expansion and capital improvements program. This strategic federal investment will help advance the City of San Antonio’s largest-ever infrastructure project, aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving the passenger experience and supporting continued economic growth of the region. With 17 new domestic and international gates and more than 850,000 sq. ft. of terminal space, the new terminal will deliver an enhanced experience for passengers.

“This federal investment is an important win for San Antonio,” said Erik Walsh. “It strengthens our airport infrastructure, creates local jobs and ensures that SAT will continue to meet the growing needs of our city. The improvements under way at SAT are vital to the future of our region and will benefit generations of travelers.”

An estimated 16,000 jobs will be created over the lifespan of the terminal development, supporting workforce development across a range of industries, from skilled trades to engineering to customer service. Additionally, the development creates opportunities for partnerships with local contractors, subcontractors and vendors, directly supporting the regional economy. Over the full course of the project, the terminal development is expected to have a $2.8 billion economic impact.