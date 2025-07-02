Senate Passes ATC Funding, Extends Bonus Depreciation  

After more than 24 hours of Senate floor debate, the Trump Administration’s budget reconciliation bill continues to make progress toward final passage. Included in the latest version are several pro-aviation policies passed by the House of Representatives in late May, notably a $12.5-billion “down payment” on critical air traffic control modernization and controller staffing.

NATA joined more than 50 fellow members of the Modern Skies Coalition in thanking the Senate for approving the critical funds: “The safety of travelers and our employees is paramount, and this dedicated investment is a much needed down payment to creating a more efficient National Airspace System (NAS) by urgently addressing antiquated technology and deteriorating facilities.”



NATA also applauds the Senate’s permanent extension of 100-percent bonus depreciation for aircraft purchased after January 19, 2025, as well its pathway for pilot and aircraft mechanic training expenses to qualify for 529 college savings plans, if they are used to pursue an occupational or professional license issued or recognized by the federal government. Although the Senate bill extends the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit through December 31, 2029, it eliminates the enhanced value for sustainable aviation fuel, which producers have signaled is key to scaling up domestic production facilities.



The “Big, Beautiful Bill” narrowly passed the U.S. Senate this afternoon in a 51-50 vote, with the Vice President breaking the tie. This version now goes back to the House for approval, where leadership hopes to approve a final version before the Administration’s July 4 deadline.