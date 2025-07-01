Airport Industry Veteran Ted Kitchens Joins Paslay Group as Engagement Executive

Paslay Group is pleased to announce the addition of Theodore “Ted” Kitchens, A.A.E., a respected aviation industry executive who has led business strategy and capital development programs from Houston to Atlanta, to the nation’s premier airport consulting firm.

Mr. Kitchens will serve as an Engagement Executive supporting Paslay Group client engagement, operations, and business development. He has almost three decades of experience in the aviation industry and was Director of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). He is known for building high-performing teams and shaping award-winning organizations, including at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

“Throughout his career, Ted has developed rich insights into how airports are – and should be – planned, developed, and operated,” said R. Clay Paslay, Paslay Group CEO and Managing Partner. “He is well-known for his service to our industry associations and his ability to collaborate and foster trust with partners. Ted is a wonderful asset to our team.”

Mr. Kitchen’s expertise spans planning, design, construction, operations, finance, and air service development, and he has a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing small, non-hub to large-hub airports. Throughout his career, he has successfully addressed capacity constraints, operational complexities, and financial pressures, especially in times of crisis. He has led two major commercial airports through significant events, including historic flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at IAH and the coronavirus pandemic at MHT.

“I’m thrilled to join the Paslay Group team and its bench of former airport executives and leaders who are passionate about sharing their expertise to help owners improve facilities, enhance the passenger experience, and operate with the greatest efficiency. I’m looking forward to working with our existing clients and expanding our ability to assist more.”

Mr. Kitchens earned a Master of Arts in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Florida, Gainesville, and his undergraduate degree in Sociology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He also holds a Certificate of Management from Emory University in Atlanta.