Ostend-Bruges Airport Wins 2025 TIACA Sustainability Award

Ostend-Bruges Airport has been awarded the 2025 TIACA Corporate Sustainability Award.

The award honors forward-thinking sustainability initiatives in the air cargo industry. The airport was selected for its innovative biodiversity program, biOSTdiversity, which uniquely combines nature conservation with aviation safety.

“This award reflects not only the success of biOSTdiversity, but also our broader, long-term commitment to sustainability,” says CEO Nathan De Valck. “We’re proving that sustainability is not the exclusive domain of major international hubs. Regional airports can lead the way and show that meaningful impact can start at any scale.”

Developed by the airport’s in-house team, the biOSTdiversity program repurposes a disused 22-hectare old grass runway into a vibrant biodiversity zone. Located at a safe distance from flight operations, this area is being restored as a secure habitat for native bird species, birds of prey, and small mammals.

Fifty elevated poles have been installed to serve as resting and hunting perches for raptors like kestrels and buzzards. The project also actively supports the relocation and conservation of endangered species, including the black-tailed godwit, curlew, oystercatcher, and great crested newt.

Closer to the active runway, the airport implements a 'short grass policy' and uses animal-friendly deterrents and methods such as scare noises to discourage bird activity in critical areas—gently guiding wildlife toward safer zones. “Since the launch of biOSTdiversity, there has been a significant reduction in birdstrikes. This is an encouraging development”, De Valck notes. “This proves that safety and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

biOSTdiversity is one part of a wider, integrated sustainability strategy at Ostend-Bruges Airport. “Sustainability is not the exclusive domain of major hubs. Through bold choices, local engagement, and strategic partnerships, we’re showing what a regional airport can achieve,” De Valck adds. “We hope this work inspires others, because meaningful impact can begin at any scale.”

A cornerstone of the airport’s decarbonization efforts is a massive new solar park, developed in partnership with EnergyVision. Once complete, it will be the largest in West Flanders and the second largest in Belgium. By 2026, it is expected to generate more than 37,000 MWh of green electricity annually. The first 10,000 MWh are already live and connected to the grid.

This production enables the airport to rely on local renewable energy to meet its operational needs, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and strengthening its energy independence. Through the citizen platform ‘Stroom van ’t zeetje’ (Electricity of the Sea), surplus electricity is made available to up to 10,000 local households at a fixed rate, with opportunities for direct community investment—creating both environmental and social value.

The solar energy will also directly support the ongoing electrification of airport operations. The airport and its partners are actively transitioning their vehicle fleets to electric power. The first electric vehicles and airside charging stations are already in place, with approximately 35% of the fleet electrified by the end of this year.

Recent upgrades highlight Ostend-Bruges Airport’s commitment to resource efficiency. In 2024, the airport’s single 3,200-meter runway was fully renovated, with 50% of the existing pavement material reused. All runway lighting was replaced with energy-efficient LED systems. Even before 2024, all three aprons and the passenger terminal were already equipped with LED lighting.

In line with parent company EGIS Group’s sustainability goals, a new heating system was installed—cutting annual gas use by 20%, saving 128 tons of CO₂, and halving electricity consumption for HVAC systems.

As part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program (ACI Europe), Ostend-Bruges is currently certified at Level 2, with Level 3 accreditation expected later this year. The airport follows the EGIS climate roadmap, targeting a 30% CO₂ reduction by 2030, and net zero by 2050 or earlier.

Meanwhile, the airport collaborates closely with airline partners to promote more sustainable flight operations. Carriers like TUI fly are transitioning to next-generation aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 MAX, which are both quieter and more fuel-efficient. Next to that, our logistics real estate partner, Versluys Logistics, also commits to use sustainable materials in the construction of the new cargo warehouses and focuses on the sustainability of its buildings.