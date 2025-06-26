JSfirm and EAA to Host AirVenture Aviation Job Fair

JSfirm.com and EAA will host the annual week-long Job Fair during AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI.
The aviation job fair will be held Monday, July 21st - Saturday, July 26th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 27th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
JSfirm.com Executive Director Abbey Hutter said, “JSfirm.com is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with EAA by supporting a week-long job fair at the world’s largest aviation fly-in.” She continued, “Aviation companies will be on-site throughout the week to network and connect with job seekers, be sure to stop by and explore the latest career opportunities across the aviation industry.”
2025 Job Fair Exhibitors: (as of 06/25/2025)
● Air Methods
● AssuredPartners Aerospace
● Aviation Search Group
● AviatorProducts.com
● Bombardier Aviation
● Click Bond
● CubCrafters, Inc.
● Garmin
● GoJet Airlines
● JAARS
● JSfirm.com
● PlaneSense
● Republic Airways
● SkyWest Airlines
● Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
● University of Dubuque
● Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
● Wipaire, Inc.
● And more!
View all job fair details and up-to-date hiring information here: https://www.eaa.org/airventure/features-and-attractions/aviation-job-fair