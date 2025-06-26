JSfirm and EAA to Host AirVenture Aviation Job Fair

JSfirm.com and EAA will host the annual week-long Job Fair during AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI.

The aviation job fair will be held Monday, July 21st - Saturday, July 26th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 27th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

JSfirm.com Executive Director Abbey Hutter said, “JSfirm.com is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with EAA by supporting a week-long job fair at the world’s largest aviation fly-in.” She continued, “Aviation companies will be on-site throughout the week to network and connect with job seekers, be sure to stop by and explore the latest career opportunities across the aviation industry.”

2025 Job Fair Exhibitors: (as of 06/25/2025)

● Air Methods

● AssuredPartners Aerospace

● Aviation Search Group

● AviatorProducts.com

● Bombardier Aviation

● Click Bond

● CubCrafters, Inc.

● Garmin

● GoJet Airlines

● JAARS

● JSfirm.com

● PlaneSense

● Republic Airways

● SkyWest Airlines

● Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

● University of Dubuque

● Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

● Wipaire, Inc.

● And more!

View all job fair details and up-to-date hiring information here: https://www.eaa.org/airventure/features-and-attractions/aviation-job-fair