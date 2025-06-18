JFK Millennium Partners Announce Latest Milestone in Transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport with Substantial Enclosure of New JFK Terminal 6

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the consortium selected to build and operate the new Terminal 6 (T6), today marked the terminal’s “curtain wall” building enclosure milestone, representing one of the key remaining steps before the terminal’s planned Phase 1 opening in early 2026.

More than 1,200 local workers are currently on site to ensure a smooth opening for over a dozen carriers that will relocate to the new terminal, including:

Aer Lingus, Air Canada, ANA, Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, Frontier, JetBlue, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Norse Atlantic, and SWISS. Additional airline partners will be announced soon.

Terminal 6 is a major part of the Port Authority’s $19 billion overhaul of JFK International Airport, which includes two new terminals, upgrades to two others, a new ground transportation center, and a simplified roadway network.

Celebrating the Curtain Wall Milestone

To mark the curtain wall milestone and the upcoming 2026 opening, JMP released a rendering of the future T6 departures roadway artwork—a 12,000 square-foot 3D Ombrae installation titled “JFK Global Panorama.” Featuring New York City imagery and international flight routes, it symbolizes JFK’s global reach. The artwork is being constructed by AECOM Hunt and is expected to be installed this fall.

“Our building enclosure milestone is a proud moment for our T6 team, and especially the 1,200 men and women working tirelessly to prepare the first gates for a safe and on-time opening in 2026,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners.

Construction Progress and Features

Since groundbreaking in February 2023, workers have logged nearly 4 million construction hours on the $4.2 billion project. Highlights include:

Installation of a 121,000-pound, 80-foot oculus skylight in September 2024

Use of 18,000 tons of steel—enough for two mid-sized NYC skyscrapers

Creation of 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 union construction positions

Passengers will benefit from: