Monterey Regional Airport Breaks Ground on New Passenger Terminal

The Monterey Peninsula Airport District, operator of Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), and partners broke ground on a replacement passenger terminal, marking the first step in elevating the experience for travelers, airport employees, and other users. One project of many in the MRY Metamorphosis Safety Enhancement Program (SEP), which is a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to enhance safety at the airport, the new terminal will deliver a modern, accessible, and efficient travel experience when passengers begin using it in 2027. Learn more at montereyairport.com/transform.

The airport’s board and administration staff, currently serving travelers from a terminal constructed in the 1950s, celebrated a significant milestone in MRY’s history along with partners and community members. With a ceremonial dirt drop from a bucket loader and cutting of a ribbon, the airport took a giant leap forward in delivering a state-of-the-art travel experience for Monterey area residents and visitors.

In addition to breaking ground on the new 62,754 square-feet-of-public-space terminal with five gates and boarding bridges, airport representatives and partners celebrated the near completion of the replacement 425,000 square-foot commercial aircraft apron—with parking for eight airplanes—currently being constructed alongside the future terminal site. The $200+ million MRY Metamorphosis SEP, which includes roadway circulation and safety upgrades and a new 440-space public parking lot, is made possible through multiple and significant federal grants.

“The Central Coast deserves aviation infrastructure that keeps pace with our region’s economic, environmental, and cultural dynamism,” said U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-19). “The new terminal at Monterey Regional Airport will deliver a safer, highly efficient, and more comfortable travel experience for residents, businesspeople, and visitors alike. I’m proud that we were able to secure federal funding for this project and build a continued partnership with local leaders so that together we will have an airport that benefits everyone.”

· A state-of-the-art Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) station, opened in 2023,

· New general aviation hangars on the airport’s northside, completed in 2023, and

· The future relocation of Taxiway A, the final phase of the MRY Metamorphosis SEP.

“Monterey Regional Airport is undergoing a metamorphosis, a significant transformation that our passengers and other users will soon enjoy experiencing for decades to come,” said Monterey Airport Peninsula District Board of Directors Chair Carl Miller. “On behalf of my fellow board members, I wish to thank our community for the input they provided in helping envision our new terminal and support facilities, as well as our airport team and partners for designing and building an experience that will elevate how our residents and visitors travel for decades to come."

“Our MRY Metamorphosis has been a marathon, not a sprint, as it has been progressing for the last 12 years, and I couldn’t be happier that we are nearing the finish line,” Miller continued.

“After years of planning, today marks the true beginning of our airport’s efforts to deliver a new, modern passenger terminal building to the region we serve,” said MRY Executive Director Michael La Pier, A.A.E. “The new building will be a state-of-the-art gateway that greets the countless visitors to our region, as well as providing a higher level of service to those that live and work here. While there is much to do to complete this project, I am proud of the excellent work that has been accomplished thus far by the staff and the professional team that has been working tirelessly to make today happen.”

Notably, La Pier officially retired from MRY at the conclusion of the groundbreaking event, after serving as the airport’s executive director since July 2015, and after a 44-year distinguished career in the aviation industry.

Sustainability has been an important focus for the MRY Metamorphosis SEP, with staff and contracting partners focused on these goals:

· ARFF station - LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver-certified (achieved),

· Replacement passenger terminal - LEED Platinum-certified, and

· Commercial aircraft apron - Envision Silver rating. Envision is a globally recognized approach to green-build processes.

Contracting partners building MRY’s future include: HOK, terminal architects; Hensel Phelps, terminal developer; Otto Construction, roadway and public parking developer; and Graniterock Vanguard, JV, commercial aircraft apron developer.

“We are thrilled to be part of the MRY Metamorphosis and to build a new terminal that will truly transform the travel experience for Monterey area residents and visitors,” said Hensel Phelps Regional Vice President for Northern California Shannon Gustine. “This groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone for Monterey Regional Airport as a step forward in providing passengers with a modern, accessible, and sustainable facility. Working with the airport in a collaborative partnership, we will ensure this transformation reflects the values of the Monterey community.”

“Otto Construction is proud to be part of the Monterey Regional Airport’s metamorphosis,” said Otto Construction President Allison Otto. “As a local firm rooted in this community and located just around the corner from the airport, we’re honored to contribute to this transformative effort. This project represents more than infrastructure—it’s a reimagining of how travelers experience Monterey and the surrounding counties.”

In addition to federal grants, funding for the MRY Metamorphosis SEP is made possible through airport revenues and passenger user fees. Airport revenues include parking fees, landing fees, and rents from concessionaires and other tenants. State and local taxes are not being utilized to fund the program. Learn more about MRY and the MRY Metamorphosis SEP at montereyairport.com/transform.