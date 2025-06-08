Breeze Airways Launches New Route from Bradley International Airport to Greensboro/Winston-Salem

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce that Breeze Airways is launching its new route from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The first flight will depart this evening and will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

“We are proud of our partnership with Breeze Airways as it marks its fourth anniversary at Bradley International Airport,” said Michael W. Shea, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The new route to the Greensboro/Winston-Salem area will provide affordable and convenient access for those looking to travel nonstop to North Carolina.”

In addition to the Greensboro service, Breeze also flies nonstop between BDL and Charleston, SC (CHS), Columbus, OH (CMH), Daytona Beach, FL (DAB), Fort Myers, FL (RSW), Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP), Jacksonville, FL (JAX), Las Vegas, NV (LAS), Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR), New Bern, NC (EWN), Norfolk, VA (ORF), Orlando, FL (MCO), Phoenix, AZ (PHX), Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU), Richmond, VA (RIC), Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ), Savannah, GA (SAV), Tampa, FL (TPA), Vero Beach, FL (VRB) and Wilmington, NC (ILM).

“This new route marks our 28th destination served out of Hartford,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “North Carolina has seen a lot of growth in the past five years, and this new nonstop service to Greensboro will give our Guests in Connecticut another affordable and convenient option to the Carolinas.”

To celebrate the new service to Greensboro, passengers on the inaugural flight were treated to a celebratory send-off prior to departure.

For more information and to book a ticket, visit https://www.flybreeze.com.