Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Expands Security Checkpoint Capacity

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is innovating again! This time the creativity finds a way to expand security checkpoint throughput in a space-constrained terminal. How? By going downstairs for more room.

The new Checkpoint 1 at SEA is the first checkpoint on the lower Baggage Claim Level of the terminal. Located at the former site of Bag Claim 1, the new checkpoint adds five security lanes with spacious queuing and recomposure areas, glass display cases with public art, a choice for convenient gate access, and even a sneaky “travel hack” for lower drive drop-offs.

“Our challenge has been how do we continue to provide a high level of customer service in a footprint that can’t expand – this project is the latest example of doing more with what we have,” said Laurel Dunphy, SEA Airport Interim Chief Operating Officer. “Travelers will see even more project openings between now and the World Cup next year with SEA Gateway, C Concourse Expansion, A Concourse Lounge Expansion, and Roadway Improvements.”

More Lanes, More Choices

The five new lanes will open as general screening lanes, with the potential for TSA PreCheck and SEA Spot Saver in the future. This brings the total number of screening lanes at SEA to 33. Checkpoint 6, when fully opened, will provide an additional six lanes, two in late summer and the rest before Thanksgiving.

About 2,000 square feet of queuing space lies in front of Checkpoint 1, plus more seating space to gather your things after you complete screening.