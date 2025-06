Porter Airlines Launches New Coast-to-Coast Air Service

Porter Airlines is celebrating new coast-to-coast air service, with inaugural flights connecting Hamilton to Halifax and Vancouver taking off. Both routes operate with daily nonstop roundtrip service.



Flights are operated with Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which means there are no middle seats on any flight. Porter’s distinct approach to economy air travel features free, fast WiFi, and complimentary beer, wine, and premium Canadian snacks for everyone.



Choosing a PorterReserve fare is an option for travellers looking for an all-inclusive experience. Fresh, healthy meals, enhanced legroom at the front of the aircraft, dedicated check-in and security, and two checked bags, are just some of the perks available. The same options are offered in PorterClassic seats for passengers who prefer to individually select what matters most to them.



Flight schedules for each route are as follows:



Route Departure Arrival Start date Frequency Hamilton (YHM) to Halifax (YHZ) 8:55 p.m.

8:15 a.m 12:21 a.m. (+1)

11:40 a.m. June 3

June 29* Daily Halifax (YHZ) to Hamilton (YHM) 6:00 a.m.

12:35 p.m. 7:25 a.m.

2:00 p.m. June 3

June 28* Hamilton (YHM) to Vancouver (YVR) 8:20 a.m.

7:05 a.m. 10:30 a.m

9:15 a.m.. June 3

June 28 Up to 2x daily starting June 28 Vancouver (YVR) to Hamilton (YHM) 12:15 p.m.

9:00 a.m. 7:59 p.m.

4:44 p.m. June 3

June 29

All times local

*New flight times effective as of this date