Porter Airlines Launches New Coast-to-Coast Air Service

Porter Airlines is celebrating new coast-to-coast air service, with inaugural flights connecting Hamilton to Halifax and Vancouver taking off. Both routes operate with daily nonstop roundtrip service.



Flights are operated with Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which means there are no middle seats on any flight. Porter’s distinct approach to economy air travel features free, fast WiFi, and complimentary beer, wine, and premium Canadian snacks for everyone.



Choosing a PorterReserve fare is an option for travellers looking for an all-inclusive experience. Fresh, healthy meals, enhanced legroom at the front of the aircraft, dedicated check-in and security, and two checked bags, are just some of the perks available. The same options are offered in PorterClassic seats for passengers who prefer to individually select what matters most to them.



Flight schedules for each route are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Start date Frequency Hamilton (YHM) to Halifax (YHZ) 8:55 p.m.

8:15 a.m 12:21 a.m. (+1)

11:40 a.m. June 3

June 29* Daily Halifax (YHZ) to Hamilton (YHM) 6:00 a.m.

12:35 p.m. 7:25 a.m.

2:00 p.m. June 3

June 28* Hamilton (YHM) to Vancouver (YVR) 8:20 a.m.

7:05 a.m. 10:30 a.m

9:15 a.m.. June 3

June 28 Up to 2x daily starting June 28 Vancouver (YVR) to Hamilton (YHM) 12:15 p.m.

9:00 a.m. 7:59 p.m.

4:44 p.m. June 3

June 29 All times local *New flight times effective as of this date

The Hamilton region, situated between Toronto and Niagara Falls, is growing in popularity with sports fans, concert goers and foodies alike. Travellers can take in the 100+ waterfalls along picturesque hiking trails and easily connect to Ontario’s renowned wineries. Known as the gateway to Niagara Falls, Hamilton is the perfect getaway for couples, families and friends. For business travellers, daily direct flights to and from the region make it easier and more convenient than ever to attend meetings, conferences and events. Whether it’s a quick trip or a longer stay, Porter’s growing network ensures a seamless journey.



The start of service aligns with the completion of terminal enhancements at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. From curb to gate, passengers will enjoy an enhanced guest experience with expanded curb canopies, a refresh of terminal interiors from check-in counters to gate seating, new digital signage, lighting upgrades, and architectural and design finishes that create a local sense of place.



Daily flights connecting Hamilton with Calgary (YYC), and Edmonton (YEG) begin June 11.



Porter is the only airline with comprehensive schedules at all three major airports in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area. The downtown convenience of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, combined with the North American reach of Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Hamilton International’s local appeal gives travellers throughout the Golden Horseshoe a range of choices to meet their travel needs.



Flights are available for booking at



Quotes



“Our emphasis on providing genuine service for everyone who travels with us is an important distinction for Hamiltonians that for too long haven't received the elevated experience they deserve. We believe the community will appreciate the ability to fly closer to home and we see significant opportunities to expand our network across North America from YHM. The new terminal renovations are impressive and they will have a great impact on the overall travel experience.”

- Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines



“We are delighted to welcome Porter to Hamilton International. The enhancements we’ve made to the passenger terminal significantly elevate the travel journey for our guests. Porter’s elevated economy service and on-board experience are a perfect fit for the stress-free, convenient airport experience we offer Hamiltonians and travelers coming to enjoy the best of our region.”

- Peter Tong, CEO, TradePort and Vantage Group



“We’re pleased to welcome Porter Airlines’ new non-stop service between Halifax and Hamilton. This route enhances connectivity between Atlantic Canada and southern Ontario, offering travellers greater convenience and flexibility. We’re proud to support Porter’s continued growth in our region and the opportunities this new service brings for both leisure and business travel.”

- Marie Manning, vice president business development & chief commercial officer, Halifax International Airport Authority



"We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new daily, non-stop service between Hamilton and Vancouver, just in time for the summer travel season. Both cities offer incredible opportunities to explore nature, with Vancouver's beaches and mountains and the more than 100 waterfalls within the Niagara Escarpment. This new service provides another important access point between Central Canada and the West Coast, giving our travellers even more choice and connection.”