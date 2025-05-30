Horton Automatics' HD-Storm Series: Robust Solution for Protecting Critical Facilities from Severe Weather

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) just issuing a report predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2025, Horton Automatics would like to remind architects and building managers that now is the time to consider strategies for protecting critical facilities against threatening winds and debris. And a good place to start is with the entry points of the facility.

The HD-Storm™ Series from Horton has proven to be a sturdy barrier against severe weather events, ideal for gulf coast retailers and hurricane impact zones. The HD-Storm Level E and D series are Miami-Dade approved and meets the most stringent windforce ratings for coastal as well as inland areas. Offering our largest envelope and highest PSF rating, this robust door system is engineered to withstand pressures of up to +/- 80 PSF and to meet small and large missile impact as well as non-impact application requirements. The unit easily withstands the impact of a 9-pound 2” x 4” projectile traveling at a speed of 80 feet per second.

Horton has continued to improve upon the design, recently increasing height and width entrance capabilities for the series of hurricane door products. It utilizes Horton’s trademark corner block construction and provides reinforced framing that offers superior strength vs. commercial through-bolt panels. The exclusive 3-point locking system ensures the entrance is secure and anchored when not in operation. The specially designed weather stripping reduces air infiltration, helps conserve energy and improves air quality.

The Horton HD-Storm automatic commercial door systems – available in single or bi-parting configurations – are specified for healthcare and other critical facilities where superior storm protection is required.