ATL Upgrade Cellular Infrastructure with New Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is proceeding with a transformative infrastructure upgrade designed to significantly enhance wireless service for the more than 100 million passengers it serves annually.

On Monday, May 19, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation authorizing the execution of carrier agreements for a new Distributed Antenna System (DAS). The legislation, along with signed agreements from major wireless carriers T-Mobile and AT&T, was swiftly sent to Mayor Andre Dickens for final approval.

"Investing in innovative infrastructure like the new DAS is how we maintain ATL’s reputation as a global force to be reckoned with,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “As the gateway to our city and the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport must meet and exceed the digital demands of today’s travelers and tomorrow’s innovations. This upgrade ensures our airport remains a global leader in connectivity, safety, and the overall passenger experience.”

Scheduled for completion in January 2026, this next-generation DAS will provide significantly improved cellular coverage and speed throughout the Airport’s entire passenger facility, from curbside to gate. Designed to eliminate dead zones and weak signal areas, the upgrade will guarantee seamless, high-performance connectivity across ATL.

“As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, we are committed to delivering a world-class travel experience in every dimension — including connectivity,” said ATL General Manager Ricky Smith. “This DAS upgrade is a critical step in future-proofing our facility and meeting the digital expectations of our guests.”

The new DAS will support the latest wireless technologies, transitioning from the outdated 4G infrastructure to the latest 5G service. The 'neutral host' design of this DAS enables the distribution of any future carrier's signal, allowing for expanding service with other industry partners. With faster speeds, reduced latency, and increased capacity, the system will be equipped to manage growing passenger demands and new digital innovations.

In addition to improving the passenger experience, the project will upgrade the radio signal distribution used by public safety personnel, further reinforcing ATL’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Currently, ATL’s DAS relies on outdated equipment that has reached end-of-life. It has limited parts availability and a legacy design that hampers modernization. The upcoming upgrade will introduce a more scalable, maintainable infrastructure, positioning the Airport to adapt seamlessly to future technological needs.

Travelers can expect more reliable cellular service across all concourses, including both Domestic and International terminals, enabling uninterrupted connectivity from arrival through departure.

This strategic investment underscores ATL’s ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of global aviation and delivering an exceptional experience for every traveler.