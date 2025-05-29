Mike Wilson Promoted to Director of Integrated Operations at Metropolitan Airports Commission

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Mike Wilson to the role of director of integrated operations following a national search. Wilson started serving in his new role on May 19.

Wilson has extensive experience with the MAC and in the field of aviation. He most recently served the MAC as assistant director for field maintenance from July 2023 to May 2025. In this role he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of field maintenance at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He implemented significant expansion and enhancement of the airport’s snow removal program. He also was responsible for budgeting, employee management, and integration of technology improvements.

In his new position, Wilson is a key member of the Management and Operations Division Leadership Team, responsible for airfield operations and implementing critical elements of the Management and Operations Division strategy that includes the integrated operations, emergency management, Safety Management Systems and training program elements of the Interconnected Operations Program. This includes directing the Airside Operations unit, Emergency Operations Center operations, Safety Management System Program implementation, and continued Technical Training and Administration program development and implementation. He is accountable for ensuring all operations, safety programs and training are compliant with Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 139. He reports to MAC Vice President, Management and Operations Joe Harris.

“Mike Wilson is a well-organized and efficient leader with deep experience managing critical airport functions,” said MAC CEO and Executive Director Brian Ryks. “We look forward to him playing a key role in ensuring that the MAC effectively leverages its resources, facilities and people to provide exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives.”

Prior to serving as assistant director for field maintenance, Wilson was a reliever airports manager for the MAC from 2014 to 2023. That role included managing daily operations of the St. Paul Downtown Airport. Earlier in his career, he served as aviation director for the City of Waterloo, Iowa, and as transportation director for the City of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

In addition to his time working at civilian airports, Wilson served as a munitions officer and aircraft maintenance officer for the Minnesota Air National Guard from 2000 to 2022. In those roles, his teams provided a range of key functions including munitions storage, maintenance and crisis response.

“Mike is stepping into a pivotal role as the leader of MAC’s integrated operations teams,” said Harris. “His extensive technical knowledge paired with his dynamic leadership style makes him a good fit to drive the implementation of integrated operations across the division. Mike is not only a familiar face but also someone who is respected throughout the operational community.”

Wilson has his private pilot’s license and is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives.